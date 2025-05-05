News provided byBTB Real Estate Investment Trust
May 05, 2025, 21:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BTB.UN) ("BTB" or the "REIT") announces its Annual General Meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting" or "AGM") on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025.
MEETING DETAILS
BTB is pleased to welcome you in person to its 2025 AGM. Please note the following details below pertaining to the Meeting.
|
DATE:
|
Tuesday, June 10th, 2025
|
TIME:
|
11 a.m., EST
|
LOCATION:
|
Centre Mont-Royal, Cartier Room (3rd floor)
2200 Mansfield Street
Montréal, Québec
|
PRESENTATION:
|
A presentation will also be uploaded on BTB's website before the beginning of the Meeting:
ABOUT BTB
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
People and their stories are at the heart of our success.
For more detailed information, visit BTB's website at www.btbreit.com.
SOURCE BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Kassandra Antunes, Director of Marketing & Communications, (T) 514-286-0188 x236, (E) [email protected]
