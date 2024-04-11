BSR REIT Ranks Second Among U.S. REITS in Online Reputation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that it has placed second in online reputation assessment ("ORA") score among U.S. multifamily REITs for 2023, the second time in three years that it has achieved this ranking. The ORA score, which is generated and published by J Turner Research ("J Turner"), measures online review sentiment across websites such as Google, Yelp, Apartments.com and ApartmentRatings.com. It is the industry standard measurement of review sentiment and resident satisfaction.

BSR's ORA score for 2023 was 80.93, compared to a national average of 63.96. Residents also ranked BSR first in the subcategories of customer service, communication, cleanliness, and security.

BSR has consistently ranked near the top among its peers in ORA score, having placed third in 2022, second in 2021 and fourth in 2020. The REIT prides itself on never using a third-party agency to increase the online reviews of its communities and boost its ORA score. BSR instead focuses on effectively addressing resident concerns, leveraging its vertically integrated management platform to respond rapidly and efficiently when issues are raised by residents.

"The ORA score sends a clear message that our residents are consistently satisfied with our property operations," said Dan Oberste, the REIT's President and CEO. "We couldn't be prouder of this score, which is a tribute to the hard work of the entire BSR team. Our team is committed to listening to the questions and concerns of our residents and taking rapid action to improve their living experience in our communities. That will always be an absolute priority for us."

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Susan Rosenbaum, Chief Operating Officer & Interim Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383