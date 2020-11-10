BSR REIT Announces the Sale of Six Noncore Properties for $130 Million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TMX: HOM.UN) announced today that it has sold six noncore properties, comprising 1,483 apartment units, as part of the REIT's portfolio enhancement growth strategy and capital recycling program. The REIT received total gross proceeds of $130 million. All dollar amounts in this news release are denominated in US currency.

Four of the six assets sold are in the Little Rock, Arkansas metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"), including: Indian Hills built in 1974, Overbrook I and V built in 1975 and 1985 respectively, and Woodland Oaks built in 2001. The other two assets sold were Baystone built in 1968 and Vanderbilt built in 1983, both in the Houston, Texas MSA. The net proceeds of $127 million generated from these dispositions were used to repay $68 million in mortgage debt with the balance used to reduce the outstanding balance on the REIT's credit facility. These sales follow the recent acquisitions of Broadstone Park West in the Houston, Texas MSA and Aura Castle Hills in the Dallas, Texas MSA.

"Throughout 2020, BSR has successfully executed our portfolio enhancement growth strategy and capital recycling program amid the challenges presented by COVID-19," stated John Bailey, BSR's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to continue to sell properties above the IPO appraised values and recycle the capital into high quality properties in our target markets. These sales further advance the transformation of BSR's portfolio over the past 18 months."

Since BSR completed its IPO on May 18, 2018, the portfolio's weighted average age has decreased by 11 years to 18 years old, from 29 years, directly attributable to the capital recycling program. The REIT's 12 acquisitions following the IPO added 3,511 apartment units with a weighted average year built of 2011 (nine years old) compared to 26 dispositions totaling 5,149 apartment units with a weighted average year built of 1985 (35 years old). Net Operating Income ("NOI") from properties located in the REIT's primary markets now comprises 88% of total NOI compared to 52% at the time of the REIT's IPO. The REIT's debt to gross book value ("Debt to GBV") is 48.1%.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

