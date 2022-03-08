BSR REIT ANNOUNCES Q4 2021 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the REIT's prospectus supplement dated December 8, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 1, 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR", or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021" and "FY 2021", respectively). All comparisons in the following summary are to the corresponding period in the prior year. Results are presented in U.S. dollars. References to "Same Community" correspond to stabilized properties the REIT has owned for equivalent periods throughout Q4 2021 and FY 2021 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020" and "FY 2020", respectively), thus removing the impact of acquisitions, dispositions and non-stabilized properties. Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis as of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are available on the REIT's website at www.bsrreit.com and at www.sedar.com.

A reconciliation of Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") to net income and comprehensive income, as well as an expanded discussion of the components of FFO and AFFO, and a reconciliation of Net Asset Value ("NAV") to unitholders equity can be found under "Non-IFRS Measures" in this release. FFO per Unit, AFFO per Unit and NAV per Unit include diluted trust units of the REIT ("Units") and Class B Units of BSR Trust, LLC ("Class B Units").

"Our capital recycling program, under which we divested communities located in secondary, lower growth markets and reinvested the proceeds in our core Texas markets, resulted in unprecedented operating performance," said Dan Oberste , the REIT's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result, as of December 31, 2021, NAV per Unit1 increased 61.0% over the prior year, and we are well positioned to continue driving robust financial results through 2022 and beyond. Reflecting the REIT's strong, sustainable cash flows, the Board of Trustees increased the annual cash distribution by 4%, beginning February 2022."

Q4 2021 Highlights

NAV per Unit 1 increased 61.0% to $19.81 as of Q4 2021 as compared to $12.30 as of Q4 2020 and 11.5% sequentially from $17.77 at the end of the previous quarter;

increased 61.0% to as of Q4 2021 as compared to as of Q4 2020 and 11.5% sequentially from at the end of the previous quarter; FFO per Unit 1 for Q4 2021 increased 26.7% over Q4 2020;

for Q4 2021 increased 26.7% over Q4 2020; AFFO per Unit 1 for Q4 2021 increased 30.8% over Q4 2020;

for Q4 2021 increased 30.8% over Q4 2020; Weighted average rent was $1,328 per apartment unit as of December 31, 2021 compared to $1,088 per apartment unit as of December 31, 2020 , representing a 22.1% increase;

per apartment unit as of compared to per apartment unit as of , representing a 22.1% increase; Same Community[1] revenues for Q4 2021 increased 10.6% over Q4 2020;

Same Community 1 NOI 1 for Q4 2021 increased 19.3% over Q4 2020;

NOI for Q4 2021 increased 19.3% over Q4 2020; During Q4 2021, the REIT's AFFO Payout Ratio 1 was 71.4% compared to 92.9% during Q4 2020;

was 71.4% compared to 92.9% during Q4 2020; In Q4 2021, rental rates for new leases increased 21.4% and renewals increased 8.3%, for a blended increase of 15.3%;

As of December 31, 2021 , weighted average occupancy was 96.0% compared to 93.8% as of December 31, 2020 ;

, weighted average occupancy was 96.0% compared to 93.8% as of ; Debt to Gross Book Value 1 excluding Convertible Debentures (as defined below) as of December 31, 2021 was 42.4%;

excluding Convertible Debentures (as defined below) as of was 42.4%; In November 2021 , the REIT sold Windhaven and Heritage at Hillcrest for $147.9 million ;

, the REIT sold Windhaven and Heritage at Hillcrest for ; In December 2021 , the REIT purchased Aura Benbrook Apartments, Overlook by the Park Apartments and The M at Lakeline Apartments for $273.6 million , adding 1,059 apartment units to the portfolio; and

, the REIT purchased Aura Benbrook Apartments, Overlook by the Park Apartments and The M at Lakeline Apartments for , adding 1,059 apartment units to the portfolio; and During Q4 2021, the REIT collected 99% of total monthly revenue, reflecting the minimal ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the REIT's revenue collection.

_______________________________________ 1 Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, Debt to Gross Book Value and NAV per Unit are non-IFRS measures. For a description of the basis of presentation and reconciliations of the REIT's non-IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release.

Subsequent Highlights

In February 2022 , the REIT's Board of Trustees approved a 4% increase to the cash distribution beginning with the February 2022 distribution to be paid on March 15, 2022 .

Q4 2021 Financial Summary

In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change Change % Revenue, Total Portfolio $ 34,061 $ 28,627 $ 5,434 19.0% Revenue, Same Community1Properties $ 12,757 $ 11,530 $ 1,227 10.6% Revenue, Non-Same Community1Properties $ 21,304 $ 17,097 $ 4,207 24.6% Net income and comprehensive income $ 70,868 $ (38,564) $ 109,432 nm* NOI1, Total Portfolio $ 18,678 $ 15,098 $ 3,580 23.7% NOI1, Same Community1Properties $ 7,229 $ 6,057 $ 1,172 19.3% NOI1, Non-Same Community1Properties $ 11,449 $ 9,041 $ 2,408 26.6% Funds from Operations ("FFO")1 $ 9,653 $ 6,655 $ 2,998 45.0% FFO per Unit1 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.04 26.7% Maintenance capital expenditures $ (974) $ (846) $ (128) 15.1% Escrowed rent guaranty realized $ 265 $ 87 $ 178 nm* Severance/retention costs on dispositions $ 106 $ 382 $ (276) nm* Straight line rental revenue differences $ 43 $ (153) $ 196 nm* AFFO1 $ 9,093 $ 6,125 $ 2,968 48.5% AFFO per Unit1 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 30.8% Weighted Average Unit Count

52,130,772

45,626,505

6,504,268 14.3% Unitholders' equity $ 666,569 $ 318,663 $ 347,906 109.2% NAV1 $ 1,032,934 $ 562,875 $ 470,059 83.5% NAV per Unit1 $ 19.81 $ 12.30 $ 7.51 61.0%

*Percentages have been excluded for changes which are not considered to be meaningful for comparative purposes 1Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, Debt to Gross Book Value and NAV per Unit are non-IFRS measures. For a description of the basis of presentation and reconciliations of the REIT's non-IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release.

The increase in total portfolio revenue for Q4 2021, compared to Q4 2020, was the result of contributions of $1.2 million from Same Community properties, $12.4 million from property acquisitions and $0.2 million from non-stabilized properties, partially offset by property dispositions that reduced revenue by $8.4 million.

Revenue from Same Community properties for Q4 2021 outperformed Q4 2020 by $1.2 million, primarily due to an 8.8% increase in average rental rates from $1,039 per apartment unit as of December 31, 2020 to $1,130 per apartment unit as of December 31, 2021 that represented approximately $0.7 million of the increase, as well as higher occupancy versus the comparative period which contributed approximately $0.3 million to the increase and higher other income of $0.2 million.

The increase in net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020 was primarily due to a higher fair value adjustment to investment properties of $110.3 million.

The increase in total portfolio NOI for Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020 was the result of contributions of $1.2 million from Same Community properties and $7.2 million from property acquisitions, partially offset by property dispositions and non-stabilized properties that reduced NOI by $4.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively. Severance/retention costs on dispositions are excluded from NOI.

The increase in Same Community NOI for Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020 was the result of the increase in revenue described above.

FFO was $9.7 million, or $0.19 per Unit, for Q4 2021 compared to $6.7 million, or $0.15 per Unit, for Q4 2020. The increase was primarily the result of higher NOI discussed above, partially offset by increases of $0.2 million in general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million in finance costs. Losses on extinguishment of debt are excluded from the calculation of FFO.

AFFO was $9.1 million, or $0.17 per Unit, for Q4 2021, compared to $6.1 million, or $0.13 per Unit, for Q4 2020. The improvement was primarily the result of the increase in FFO. Losses on extinguishment of debt and severance/retention costs on dispositions are excluded from the calculation of AFFO. In conjunction with better-than-anticipated revenue growth in its primary markets of Dallas, Austin and Houston, the REIT expects continued growth in NOI and AFFO throughout 2022.

FY 2021 Financial Summary

In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit amounts



FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Change % Revenue, Total Portfolio $ 119,582 $ 113,286 $ 6,296 5.6% Revenue, Same Community1Properties $ 49,019 $ 45,753 $ 3,266 7.1% Revenue, Non-Same Community1Properties $ 70,563 $ 67,533 $ 3,030 4.5% Net income and comprehensive income $ 283,214 $ 27,577 $ 255,637 nm* NOI1, Total Portfolio $ 62,911 $ 59,236 $ 3,675 6.2% NOI1, Same Community1Properties $ 26,605 $ 24,205 $ 2,400 9.9% NOI1, Non-Same Community1Properties $ 36,306 $ 35,031 $ 1,275 3.6% FFO1 $ 30,619 $ 27,687 $ 2,932 10.6% FFO per Unit1 $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ (0.01) -1.6% Maintenance capital expenditures $ (3,108) $ (3,295) $ 187 -5.7% Escrowed rent guaranty realized $ 2,417 $ 524 $ 1,893 nm* Severance/retention costs on dispositions $ 211 $ 568 $ (357) nm* Straight line rental revenue differences $ (32) $ (70) $ 38 nm* AFFO1 $ 30,107 $ 25,414 $ 4,693 18.5% AFFO per Unit1 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.03 5.4% Weighted Average Unit Count

51,407,230

45,136,847

6,270,382 13.9%

*Percentages have been excluded for changes which are not considered to be meaningful for comparative purposes 1Same Community, NOI, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, Debt to Gross Book Value and NAV per Unit are non-IFRS measures. For a description of the basis of presentation and reconciliations of the REIT's non-IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release.

The increase in total portfolio revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was the result of contributions of $3.3 million from Same Community properties, $39.8 million from property acquisitions and $2.7 million from non-stabilized properties, partially offset by property dispositions that reduced revenue by $39.5 million.

The increase in revenue from Same Community properties for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was due to higher average rental rates, discussed above, which represented approximately $1.6 million of the increase, as well as higher occupancy representing approximately $0.9 million. The remaining $0.7 million of the increase in revenue is related to $0.5 million higher other income associated with late fees, fees for allowing residents to lease an apartment on a month-to-month basis, pet fees and lease termination fees as well as $0.2 million higher utility reimbursement revenues.

The increase in net income and comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to a higher fair value adjustment to investment properties of $402.2 million, partially offset by a higher fair value adjustment to derivatives and other financial liabilities of $153.9 million.

The increase in total portfolio NOI for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was the result of contributions of $2.4 million from Same Community properties, $20.3 million from property acquisitions and $2.2 million from non-stabilized properties, partially offset by property dispositions that reduced NOI by $21.3 million.

The increase in Same Community NOI for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily the result of the increase in revenue described above as well as an increase in property operating expenses of $1.0 million due to increases in utility expenses, property insurance, apartment turnover expense and other administrative expenses, partially offset by a $0.1 million decline in real estate taxes related to refunds associated with reduced assessments from prior years.

FFO was $30.6 million, or $0.60 per Unit, for FY 2021, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.61 per Unit, for FY 2020. The increase in FFO was primarily the result of the increase in NOI discussed above offset by a $0.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses related to additional payroll, equity based compensation, insurance and other professional fees. Losses on extinguishment of debt are excluded from the calculation of FFO.

AFFO was $30.1 million, or $0.59 per Unit, for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $25.4 million, or $0.56 per Unit, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in AFFO is primarily related to the increase in FFO described above, as well as an increase of $1.9 million in escrowed rent guaranty realized in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020. Loss on extinguishment of debt and severance/retention costs on dispositions are excluded from the calculation of AFFO.

Highlights from Recent Four Quarters

In thousands of U.S. dollars (except per unit amounts)



December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Operational Information















Number of real estate investment properties

31

30

28

29 Total apartment units

8,666

8,367

7,660

7,804 Average monthly rent on in-place leases $ 1,328 $ 1,275 $ 1,206 $ 1,134 Average monthly rent on in-place leases,















Same Community1Properties $ 1,130 $ 1,104 $ 1,068 $ 1,025 Weighted average occupancy rate

96.0%

96.4%

96.2%

94.3% Retention rate

58.5%

56.6%

57.5%

57.5% Debt to Gross Book Value1

45.1%

43.5%

41.5%

43.4%



















Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Operating Results















Revenue, Total Portfolio $ 34,061 $ 31,705 $ 28,046 $ 25,770 Revenue, Same Community1Properties $ 12,757 $ 12,596 $ 12,020 $ 11,646 Revenue, Non-Same Community1Properties $ 21,304 $ 19,109 $ 16,026 $ 14,124 NOI1, Total Portfolio $ 18,678 $ 16,504 $ 14,374 $ 13,355 NOI1, Same Community1Properties $ 7,229 $ 6,902 $ 6,366 $ 6,255 NOI1, Non-Same Community1Properties $ 11,449 $ 9,602 $ 8,008 $ 7,100 NOI Margin1, Total Portfolio

54.8%

52.1%

51.3%

51.8% NOI Margin1, Same Community1Properties

56.7%

54.8%

53.0%

53.7% NOI Margin1, Non-Same Community1Properties

53.7%

50.2%

50.0%

50.3% Net income and comprehensive income $ 70,868 $ 106,993 $ 35,975 $ 69,378 Distributions on Class B Units $ 2,595 $ 2,628 $ 2,703 $ 2,712 Fair value adjustment to investment properties $ (114,282) $ (162,302) $ (83,469) $ (62,695) Fair value adj. to investment prop. (IFRIC 21) $ 5,057 $ 5,606 $ 5,698 $ (13,368) Property tax liability adjustment, net (IFRIC 21) $ (5,057) $ (5,606) $ (5,698) $ 13,368 Fair value adjustment to derivatives and other















financial liabilities $ 42,512 $ 57,084 $ 48,302 $ (4,421) Fair value adj. to unit-based compensation $ 905 $ 1,285 $ 830 $ (48) Costs of disposition of investment properties $ 1,518 $ - $ 1,080 $ 609 Loss on extinguishment of debt $ 5,538 $ 2,472 $ 1,580 $ 271 Principal payments on lease liability $ (33) $ (33) $ (33) $ (33) Depreciation of right-to-use asset $ 32 $ 33 $ 32 $ 33 FFO1 $ 9,653 $ 8,160 $ 7,000 $ 5,806 FFO per Unit $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Maintenance capital expenditures $ (974) $ (948) $ (690) $ (496) Escrowed rent guaranty realized $ 265 $ 677 $ 1,475 $ – Severance/retention costs on dispositions $ 106 $ – $ 59 $ 46 Straight line rental revenue differences $ 43 $ (40) $ 11 $ (46) AFFO1 $ 9,093 $ 7,849 $ 7,855 $ 5,310 AFFO per Unit1 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 AFFO Payout Ratio

71.4%

82.7%

82.6%

117.3% Weighted Average Unit Count

52,130,772

52,109,042

52,084,576

49,265,328

1Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, Debt to Gross Book Value and NAV per Unit are non-IFRS measures. For a description of the basis of presentation and reconciliations of the REIT's non-IFRS measures, see "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of December 31, 2021, the REIT had liquidity of $73.9 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $6.8 million, $22.1 million available on the Credit Facility, $35.0 million available on a line of credit and $10.0 million available on a CIBC Credit Facility.

In Q4 2021, the REIT amended its revolving credit facility, which increased the maximum revolving credit availability to $500 million from $300 million. The REIT can obtain additional liquidity through adding properties to the borrowing base. On January 24, 2022, the REIT's $35.0 million line of credit matured and was not extended.

As of December 31, 2021, the REIT had total mortgage notes payable of $489.3 million, excluding the credit facility and line of credit, with a weighted average contractual interest rate of 2.9% and a weighted average term to maturity of 6.1 years. Total loans and borrowings of the REIT as of December 31, 2021 were $826.5 million, excluding the convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"). 53% of the REIT's debt was fixed or economically hedged to fixed rates.

As of December 31, 2021, the REIT had Convertible Debentures valued at $51.7 million outstanding at a contractual interest rate of 5%, maturing on September 30, 2025 with a conversion price of $14.40 per Unit.

On December 1, 2021, the REIT renewed its existing base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus"), which is valid until January 1, 2024, to continue to maintain financial flexibility and to have the ability to offer up to an aggregate of $500 million in trust units, warrants and subscription receipts, or a combination thereof, on an accelerated basis pursuant to the filing of prospectus supplements. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus.

On December 8, 2021, the REIT announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that allows the REIT to issue up to $150 million of Units from treasury to the public from time to time, at the REIT's discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of (i) the issuance and sale of all of the Units through the agents on the terms and conditions set forth in the equity distribution agreement, (ii) the Shelf Prospectus ceasing to be effective on January 1, 2024, and (iii) the termination of the equity distribution agreement as permitted therein. As of December 31, 2021, no Units have been issued under the ATM Program.

Distributions and Units Outstanding

Cash distributions declared to holders of Units and holders of Class B Units totalled $6.5 million for Q4 2021, representing an AFFO Payout Ratio1 of 71.4%. 100% of the REIT's cash distributions were classified as return of capital. As of December 31, 2021, the total number of Units outstanding was 31,203,610. There were also 20,710,281 Class B Units outstanding, which are redeemable for Units on a one-for-one basis.

On February 15, 2022, the REIT's Board of Trustees approved a 4% increase to the cash distribution to US$0.0433 per Unit, representing $0.52 per Unit on an annualized basis. The increase will begin with the February 2022 distribution to be paid on March 15, 2022.

2022 Earnings and Same Community Portfolio Guidance

Given the unprecedented growth in BSR's markets, the REIT is providing initial 2022 guidance for FFO per Unit1 and AFFO per Unit1, along with its expectations for growth of the Same Community1 properties for revenue, property operating expense and NOI1 in 2022. The REIT will update this guidance on a quarterly basis as necessary.



Initial guidance for 2022 Per Unit Range Midpoint Total Portfolio



FFO per Unit $0.86 to $0.90 $0.88 AFFO per Unit $0.80 to $0.84 $0.82





Same Community Growth



Total Revenue 8.0% to 10.0% 9.00% Property Operating Expenses 4.5% to 6.5% 5.50% NOI 11.0% to 13.0% 12.00%

Non-IFRS measures are presented to illustrate alternative relevant measures to assess the REIT's performance. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in this news release. See also "Forward-Looking Information", as the figures presented above are considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws and may not be appropriate for purposes other than to understand management's current expectations relating to the future growth of the REIT. Although the REIT believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The REIT reviews its key assumptions regularly and may change its outlook on a going-forward basis if necessary.

Conference Call

Dan Oberste, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am (ET). The dial-in numbers for participants are 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546. In addition, the call will be webcast live at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527836&tp_key=a39c8e44af

A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 255055 #). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Non-IFRS Measures

Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, Debt to Gross Book Value, NAV and NAV per Unit are key measures of performance commonly used by real estate operating companies and real estate investment trusts. They are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Same Community, NOI, NOI Margin, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, Debt to Gross Book Value, NAV and NAV per Unit as calculated by the REIT may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For complete definitions of these measures, as well as an explanation of their composition and how the measures provide useful information to investors, please refer to the section titled "Non-IFRS Measures" in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, which section is hereby incorporated herein by reference.











Three months ended December 31, 2021 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 70,868 $ (38,564) $ 283,214 $ 27,577 Adjustments to arrive at FFO









Distributions on Class B Units 2,595 2,710 10,638 10,892

Fair value adjustment to investment properties (114,282) (3,996) (422,748) (20,500)

Fair value adjustment to investment properties (IFRIC 21) 5,057 4,083 2,993 1,684

Property tax liability adjustment, net (IFRIC 21) (5,057) (4,083) (2,993) (1,684)

Fair value adjustment to derivatives and other financial











liabilities 42,512 30,809 143,477 (10,432)

Fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation 905 403 2,972 152

Costs of disposition of investment properties 1,518 6,589 3,207 7,674

Convertible debenture issuance costs — 138 — 2,111

Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,538 9,981 9,861 11,629

Change in tenant in common interest — (1,414) — (1,414)

Principal payments on lease liability (33) (34) (132) (133)

Depreciation of right-to-use asset 32 33 130 131 Funds from Operations ("FFO") $ 9,653 $ 6,655 $ 30,619 $ 27,687 FFO per Unit $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.61 Adjustments to arrive at AFFO









Maintenance capital expenditures (974) (846) (3,108) (3,295)

Escrowed rent guaranty realized 265 87 2,417 524

Severance/retention costs on dispositions 106 382 211 568

Straight line rental revenue differences 43 (153) (32) (70) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") $ 9,093 $ 6,125 $ 30,107 $ 25,414 AFFO per Unit $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 Distributions declared $ 6,495 $ 5,693 $ 25,708 $ 22,543 AFFO Payout Ratio 71.4% 92.9% 85.4% 88.7% Weighted average unit count 52,130,772 45,626,505 51,407,230 45,136,847











Three months

ended

December 31, 2021 Three months

ended

December 31, 2020 Year ended

December 31, 2021 Year ended

December 31, 2020 Total revenue $ 34,061 $ 28,627 $ 119,582 $ 113,286 Property operating expenses (9,745) (10,055) (36,387) (38,453) Real estate taxes (687) 227 (17,501) (14,481)









23,629 18,799 65,694 60,352 Property tax liability adjustment (IFRIC 21) (5,057) (4,083) (2,993) (1,684) Severance/retention costs on dispositions 106 382 211 568 Net Operating Income ("NOI") $ 18,678 $ 15,098 $ 62,912 $ 59,236 NOI margin 54.8% 52.7% 52.6% 52.3%

















December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Loans and borrowings (current portion)





$ 1,714

$ 43,850 Loans and borrowings (non-current portion)





824,767

432,062 Convertible debentures





51,745

41,756 Total loans and borrowings and convertible debentures ("Debt")





878,226

517,668 Gross Book Value





$ 1,948,095

$ 1,113,692 Debt to Gross Book Value





45.1%

46.5%

















December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Unitholders' equity





$ 666,569

$ 318,663 Class B Units





366,365

244,212 NAV









$ 1,032,934

$ 562,875 Unit count, as of the end of period





52,142,519

45,750,508 NAV per Unit





$ 19.81

$ 12.30

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, goals, strategies, future growth (including 2022 guidance for FFO, AFFO, and Same Community metrics Revenue, Property Expenses and NOI growth), results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities for the REIT. The words "expects", "expectation", "anticipates", "anticipated", "believes", "will" or variations of such words and phrases identify forward-looking statements herein. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The REIT's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, include assumptions relating to the REIT's future growth potential, results of operations, demographic and industry trends, no changes in legislative or regulatory matters, the tax laws as currently in effect, a gradual recovery and growth of the general economy over 2022, the impact of COVID-19, lease renewals and rental increases, the ability to re-lease or find new tenants, the timing and ability of the REIT to sell certain properties, project costs and timing, relatively historically low interest costs, a continuing trend toward land use intensification at reasonable costs and development yields, including residential development in urban markets, access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, future capital requirements and to enable refinancing of debts as they mature, the availability of investment opportunities for growth in the REIT's target markets, the valuations to be realized on property sales relative to current IFRS values, and the market price of the Units . When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the REIT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may impact such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the REIT's ability to execute its growth strategies, the impact of changing conditions in the U.S. multifamily housing market, increasing competition in the U.S. multifamily housing market, the effect of fluctuations and cycles in the U.S. real estate market, the marketability and value of the REIT's portfolio, changes in the attitudes, financial condition and demand of the REIT's demographic market, fluctuation in interest rates and volatility in financial markets, developments and changes in applicable laws and regulations, the impact of climate change, the impact of COVID-19 on the operations, business and financial results of the REIT and the factors discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and in the REIT's Annual Information Form dated March 8, 2022, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). If any risks or uncertainties with respect to the above materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

Certain statements included in this news release, including with respect to 2022 FFO, AFFO and Same Community portfolio guidance, are considered financial outlook for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and as such, the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than to understand management's current expectations relating to the future growth of the REIT, as disclosed in this news release. These forward-looking statements have been approved by management to be made as at the date of this news release. Certain material factors, estimates or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in this news release and actual results could differ materially from such conclusions, forecasts or projections. There can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

