BSR REIT Announces Inclusion in the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced that, effective following the close of trading on November 30, 2021, the REIT's units will be added to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. MSCI Inc. announced this addition on November 11, 2021, following results of its semi-annual index review.

The MSCI Canada Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Canada market. With 196 constituents, the index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Canada.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

Related Links

www.bsrtrust.com

