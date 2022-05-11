BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results Of Voting At Annual And Special Meeting Of Unitholders

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

May 11, 2022, 17:00 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 11, 2022 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Total Votes

John S. Bailey

15,816,371

607,728

16,424,099

William A. Halter

16,353,062

71,037

16,424,099

Bryan H. Held

16,346,743

77,356

16,424,099

W. Daniel Hughes, Jr.

16,334,940

89,159

16,424,099

Neil J. Labatte

15,686,755

737,344

16,424,099

S. Jane Marshall

16,403,242

20,857

16,424,099

Teresa Neto

16,402,406

21,693

16,424,099

Daniel M. Oberste

16,365,305

58,794

16,424,099

Graham D. Senst

13,669,259

2,754,840

16,424,099

Elizabeth A. Wademan

11,844,756

4,579,343

16,424,099


An ordinary resolution approving the amendment to the REIT's second amended and restated declaration of trust and corresponding increase to the maximum number of trustees of the REIT from nine to ten was also approved by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT also reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR  Real  Estate  Investment  Trust  is  an  internally  managed,  unincorporated,  and  open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

