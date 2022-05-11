BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results Of Voting At Annual And Special Meeting Of Unitholders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 11, 2022 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes John S. Bailey 15,816,371 607,728 16,424,099 William A. Halter 16,353,062 71,037 16,424,099 Bryan H. Held 16,346,743 77,356 16,424,099 W. Daniel Hughes, Jr. 16,334,940 89,159 16,424,099 Neil J. Labatte 15,686,755 737,344 16,424,099 S. Jane Marshall 16,403,242 20,857 16,424,099 Teresa Neto 16,402,406 21,693 16,424,099 Daniel M. Oberste 16,365,305 58,794 16,424,099 Graham D. Senst 13,669,259 2,754,840 16,424,099 Elizabeth A. Wademan 11,844,756 4,579,343 16,424,099



An ordinary resolution approving the amendment to the REIT's second amended and restated declaration of trust and corresponding increase to the maximum number of trustees of the REIT from nine to ten was also approved by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT also reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383