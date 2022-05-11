BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results Of Voting At Annual And Special Meeting Of Unitholders
May 11, 2022, 17:00 ET
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) announced today the results of voting at its virtual annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 11, 2022 (the "Meeting").
All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Total Votes
|
John S. Bailey
|
15,816,371
|
607,728
|
16,424,099
|
William A. Halter
|
16,353,062
|
71,037
|
16,424,099
|
Bryan H. Held
|
16,346,743
|
77,356
|
16,424,099
|
W. Daniel Hughes, Jr.
|
16,334,940
|
89,159
|
16,424,099
|
Neil J. Labatte
|
15,686,755
|
737,344
|
16,424,099
|
S. Jane Marshall
|
16,403,242
|
20,857
|
16,424,099
|
Teresa Neto
|
16,402,406
|
21,693
|
16,424,099
|
Daniel M. Oberste
|
16,365,305
|
58,794
|
16,424,099
|
Graham D. Senst
|
13,669,259
|
2,754,840
|
16,424,099
|
Elizabeth A. Wademan
|
11,844,756
|
4,579,343
|
16,424,099
An ordinary resolution approving the amendment to the REIT's second amended and restated declaration of trust and corresponding increase to the maximum number of trustees of the REIT from nine to ten was also approved by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.
The REIT also reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.
The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383
