BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TWO TRUSTEES TO THE BOARD

LITTLE ROCK, Ark and TORONTO, Jan. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) is pleased to announce that, effective today, Daniel Oberste and Teresa Neto have each been appointed to the board of trustees of the REIT (the "Board") to serve as a trustee until the next annual general meeting of unitholders of the REIT or until a successor is appointed.

As previously announced, Daniel Oberste has been promoted to the REIT's Chief Executive Officer, in addition to President & Chief Investment Officer, and will serve on the Board as a non-independent trustee.

Teresa Neto is the Chief Financial Officer of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and will serve on the Board as an independent trustee. She has also been appointed to serve on the REIT's Audit Committee.

In addition, as previously announced, John S. Bailey has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice-Chair of the Board.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the REIT's management team and all of the REIT's unitholders, I want to extend a warm welcome to Daniel and Teresa. We are excited to have both of them join the Board," said John S. Bailey, Executive Vice-Chair. "We have no doubt that both Daniel and Teresa will bring valuable diversity of experience and perspective to the Board, with Daniel's successful track record leading the REIT's investment strategy and Teresa's seasoned experience with public Canadian REITs."

BSR's Board provides critical guidance and advice to management, and the REIT is committed to a Board that has diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Today's appointments increase the size of the Board from seven to nine members and compliment the existing Board with new skills and core competencies.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of 31 multifamily garden-style residential properties aggregating 8,666 apartment units located across three bordering states in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Additional information about the REIT is available at www.bsrreit.com or www.sedar.com.



