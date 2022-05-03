BSR RANKS SECOND AMONG U.S. REITS IN ONLINE REPUTATION

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX:HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) recently placed second in the J Turner Research ("J Turner") list of top U.S. multifamily real estate investment trusts ("REITs") for 2021 based on its online reputation assessment ("ORA") score. The J Turner ORA score is the multifamily industry standard measurement of review sentiment and resident satisfaction and is calculated from resident reviews placed on websites like Google, Yelp, Apartments.com and ApartmentRatings.com. Recent multifamily research shows that 93% of prospects read online reviews as part of their search for an apartment.

Three individual BSR communities finished in the top 1% nationally: Vale Frisco, Wimbledon Green and Lakeway Castle Hills. The list of REITs tracked by J Turner includes all private, publicly listed and public non-listed REITs provided by NAREIT. The national average ORA score is 62.62 while BSR earned a score of 82.08. In 2020 BSR placed fourth, and in 2021 BSR moved into the second position. This increase was driven by the REIT's vertically integrated management platform which fosters communication and efficiency when addressing resident concerns.

"Our residents are the ultimate judge of BSR's property operations and our ORA score from J Turner is the most accurate and transparent metric to measure their sentiment," said BSR's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Oberste. "The credit for this performance goes to the BSR team members who diligently listen to our residents and respond with urgency to their needs."

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

