BSR Named a Best Place to Work in Arkansas for Fourth Consecutive Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - For the fourth consecutive year, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has been named one of the best places to work in the state of Arkansas. This distinction was awarded by the publication Arkansas Business and the Best Companies Group. The list acknowledges employers that most benefit the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Organizations throughout the state were considered via a two-part survey. The first part consisted of evaluating each organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, while the second was an anonymous internal survey of their employees.

"This has been an unprecedented year for the BSR team as we continue to execute our portfolio enhancement growth strategy and capital recycling program in the midst of a pandemic," said CEO John Bailey. "We have focused on our employees to keep them safe and provide them with stability, thereby empowering them to advance the REIT's objectives in these uncertain times. This is a particularly special year to be honored as a best place to work."

So far in 2020, as part of its ongoing portfolio enhancement growth strategy and capital recycling program, BSR has sold 11 properties in noncore markets and acquired four properties in its core markets of Houston, Austin and Dallas.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

