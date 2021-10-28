BSR Named a Best Place to Work in Arkansas for Fifth Consecutive Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - For the fifth consecutive year, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN), has been named one of the best places to work in the state of Arkansas. This distinction was awarded by the publication Arkansas Business and the Best Companies Group. The list acknowledges the top employers that most benefit the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Organizations throughout the state were considered via a two-part survey. The first part consisted of evaluating each organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, while the second was an anonymous internal survey of their employees.

"BSR was first named a Best Place to Work in 2017," said John Bailey, the REIT's Chief Executive Officer. "We now have received this honor five years running. I am especially proud of this distinction because it serves as a repeated affirmation of our corporate culture throughout these past four transformative years. This, together with our consistently high ORA scores from J Turner Research, is proof the BSR experience for residents and team members is exceptional."

Since BSR completed its initial public offering in May 2018, it has embarked on an aggressive capital recycling program. The REIT has acquired 19 core market acquisitions totaling approximately $1.1 billion, adding 5,907 apartment units with an average age of six years old. This compares with 37 dispositions totaling approximately $613 million and comprising 7,376 apartment units with an average age of 32 years old.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, and open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

For further information: please contact: Susan Koehn, Chief Financial Officer BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 501.371.6335, Fax: 501.374.3383

