Brückner Partners with Secomea to Elevate Remote Service Capabilities and Cybersecurity

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Brückner Servtec, a global leader in technical solutions and digital services for the plastic and packaging industry, has partnered with Secomea to enhance remote access capabilities and strengthen cybersecurity across its international operations. This collaboration reinforces Brückner Servtec's ongoing commitment to superior service and operational efficiency.

With a growing need for more efficient remote diagnostics and machine support, Brückner Servtec sought a solution that would seamlessly integrate with its existing systems while ensuring the highest level of security.

After a thorough evaluation of various providers, Brückner selected Secomea for its ability to integrate with Azure B2C, facilitate direct tunneling from the ticketing system, and provide a secure, scalable remote access solution.

"At Brückner, we are dedicated to continuously improving our service capabilities and providing the most secure and efficient solutions to our customers," said Sebastian Lange, CEO at Brückner Servtec. "Secomea stood out for its deep integration capabilities, security infrastructure in key regions, and flexible pricing model tailored to our needs. This partnership will enable us to optimize our remote service processes and enhance our customer satisfaction."

The implementation process is underway through close collaboration between Brückner's internal teams and Secomea's solution architects, ensuring that all technical requirements are met. Despite complex data transfer demands, the deployment is tailored to align with Brückner Servtec's unique operational needs.

"Our customers rely on us to deliver the best-in-class service," added Maria-Sofie Heitauer, Project Manager Digitalization. "With Secomea's solution, we are taking a proactive approach to improving our remote support for our Digital platform Brückner ONE, while also reinforcing cybersecurity in an increasingly digital industrial landscape."

This partnership highlights Brückner's dedication to leveraging technology to drive innovation and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.while continuously enhancing the value it delivers to customers worldwide.

About Brückner Servtec

Brückner Servtec is the reliable service partner for the entire life of film stretching lines. The company offers a wide range of service and upgrade solutions for film stretching lines of any type.

About Secomea

Secomea is a global leader in secure remote access solutions, enabling industrial enterprises to manage operations efficiently and securely. Trusted by machine builders and manufacturers, Secomea ensures seamless, protected and scalable connectivity.

