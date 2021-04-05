Bruce Linton Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Regarding Vireo Health International, Inc.

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Bruce Linton today announced that he has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the securities of Vireo Health International, Inc. (the "Corporation"). On April 1, 2021, the Corporation issued Mr. Linton 8,000,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") pursuant to the terms of a mutual release between Mr. Linton and the Corporation and Mr. Linton surrendered all remaining right, title and interest in all other Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") held by Mr. Linton for cancellation (the "Settlement"). The Settlement, together with the Corporation's various treasury issuances since the date of Mr. Linton's prior early warning report on December 17, 2020, resulted in Mr. Linton's beneficial ownership of the Shares decreasing by 7.8%.

Immediately prior to the Settlement, Mr. Linton beneficially owned, and exercised control or direction over, 15,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 18.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the Warrants held by Mr. Linton. Immediately following the Settlement, Mr. Linton beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 8,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Linton holds the Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Linton has no immediate plans or intentions with respect to the securities of the Corporation. However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Corporation's securities, the Corporation's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Mr. Linton's current intentions may change and, at such time, Mr. Linton may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the Shares or other securities of the Corporation.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Linton will be available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Bruce Linton at 613-271-7614. The Corporation's head office is located at 1330 Lagoon Avenue, 4th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55408.

SOURCE Bruce Linton