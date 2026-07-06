BRP Opens Its Largest Global Distribution and Logistics Center in Saint-Philippe, Quebec

With this new center, BRP is strengthening its ability to support its growth, optimize its global logistics operations, and provide ever-improving service to its dealers and customers. The center consolidates PA&A shipping activities for all of its brands, including Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, LinQ, XPS, and Rotax. All BRP parts, accessories, and apparel now transit through the Saint-Philippe facility, from where products are shipped directly to consumers or dealers, or redistributed through its 16 other distribution centers worldwide.

"With the capacity to process more than 2.5 million orders per year, this center enhances both the quality, speed and precision of the service we provide to our dealers and customers, while significantly improving our operational efficiency," said Michael Long, Vice-President and General Manager, Global – Parts, Accessories & Apparel at BRP. "As such, it is an essential component of our global operations and aligns with BRP's long-term growth strategy."

A Major Logistics Hub in Quebec

In Quebec, BRP's distribution capabilities have evolved alongside the Company's growth, initially moving from Sherbrooke to Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which housed five facilities, and now to Saint-Philippe, where operations are centralized in a much larger facility. With a total area of more than 950,000 square feet--equivalent to about 18 football fields--this center, is one of the largest distribution and logistics hubs in Quebec. Watch a time-lapse video of the center's construction HERE.

BRP chose Saint-Philippe because of the region's experienced workforce and its strategic location near key markets such as Quebec, Ontario, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.

"The opening of this center represents much more than just a new building. It reflects the economic vitality of our region, contributes to the prosperity of our community, and confirms Saint-Philippe's appeal to international companies," said Christian Marin, Mayor of Saint-Philippe.

A Concrete Commitment to the Community

To mark this inauguration, BRP is proud to announce a donation of $75,000 over two years to the Moussaillons-et-de-la-Traversée Elementary School in Saint-Philippe to support the schoolyard renovation project. This initiative aims to help enhance the well-being, health, and development of youth, while providing a welcoming space that is accessible to the community.

"At BRP, we are committed to making a positive contribution to the communities where we operate," added Michael Long. "We are pleased to be able to support this initiative, which will have a lasting impact on Saint-Philippe."

A Fast-Growing Category

PA&A represent a strategic lever for BRP. This category, which generates annual revenue of more than 1 billion Canadian dollars, is experiencing important growth. In fact, fiscal 2026 was a record-breaking year, with revenue rising by nearly 10%, while sales more than doubled over the past ten years. The PA&A team brings together approximately 800 employees from BRP and third parties worldwide, including the team at the new center and about a hundred employees dedicated to product development, based in Quebec.

Cautionary note regarding forward looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impacts associated with this distribution center--such as its support for BRP's growth, the optimization and efficiency of its operations, and the performance, quality, and accuracy of the service provided, as well as the center's strategic location in terms of both workforce availability and proximity to key markets-- statements regarding BRP's commitment to the Saint-Philippe community and the expected impact, statements regarding the strong growth of PA&As, and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "trends," "indications," "anticipates," "potential," in the future or conditional tense, or in the affirmative or negative form, or other variations of these words or other comparable words or expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions readers that these assumptions may not materialize and that global economic and political conditions, combined with one or more of the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of BRP's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, could render these assumptions inaccurate, even though they were considered reasonable at the time they were made. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, known or unknown, that could cause the actual results or performance of BRP or the industry to differ materially from the outlook or future results or performance implied by these statements.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, LinQ, XPS, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

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