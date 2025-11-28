"Yellow Day is a powerful reminder that when we stand together, hope becomes action. Creating a world free from intimidation takes courage and we're proud to lead this journey" said Elise Auvachez Millot, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability at BRP. "To everyone who wore yellow, shared their voice, and amplified the message around the world, thank you for speaking up in favor of workplaces and communities where everyone feels safe, seen and respected.''

BRP pledged to make a donation for every public post featuring photos of participants wearing yellow on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn using the hashtag #RideOutIntimidation on Yellow Day. Thanks to an incredible participation from its community, BRP was able to make generous donations to organizations with programs dedicated to raising awareness and putting an end to bullying: Abrace - Programas Preventivos (Brazil), Fondation Tel-Jeunes (Canada), Fundación Saloma para el Avance de la Educación A.C. (Mexico), Project Rockit (Australia), Tyttöjen Talo (Finland), CESABI (Mexico), Tandem Kinderschutzzentrum (Austria), Patouch (Switzerland), and Stand for the Silent (United States).

A Wave of Yellow on Instagram Reels

To show their unwavering support for the cause, five BRP ambassadors teamed up with a charity of their choice for a Yellow Day Instagram Reel. BRP donated CAD $27,000 to each of these five charities to support their work and contribution to the fight against bullying. Click the links below to watch the videos:

Ski-Doo ambassador – Craig McMorris x McMorris Foundation

Can-Am Off-Road ambassador – Dustin Jones x One Tribe

Sea-Doo ambassador – Bri Andrassy x The Little Legs Big Heart Foundation

Can-Am Motorcycles ambassador – Ellis Spieza x Boys & Girls Club of the Austin Area

Can-Am 3-wheel ambassador – Kellie Raspberry x Kidd's Kid

Australia Lights Up for the Cause

Thanks to BRP's partner Bully Zero , Australia's leading organisation delivering programs on cyber safety, bullying prevention, wellbeing and resilience, more than 20 monuments and main roads across Australia were illuminated with yellow lights in the days leading up to Yellow Day. These included Melbourne Town Hall (VIC), Newcastle City Hall (NSW), Story Bridge (QLD), Parliament House (SA), Sky Ribbon Gateway Bridge (WA), and Launceston Town Hall (TAS). This vibrant show of solidarity is another way in which BRP's Yellow Day helps spark conversations and raise awareness against bullying.

Since 2022, BRP has invested over CAD $10 million in charitable contributions through its Ride Out Intimidation program. To find out about how BRP is driving change beyond Yellow Day, click here .

