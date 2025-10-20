Rider Magazine announces Motorcycle of the Year (MOTY) award at 2025 Big East Powersports Show.

VALCOURT, QC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Can-Am, iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO), is thrilled to announce that its Can-Am Canyon Redrock model was named 2025 Motorcycle of the Year by Rider Magazine . The announcement was made during the Big East Powersports Show in Syracuse, New York, marking the first time a 3-wheel vehicle has ever received this prestigious award from a leading motorcycle publication. This milestone recognition highlights Can-Am's ongoing commitment to innovation, design excellence, and redefining the open-road riding experience.

Can-Am 3-Wheel Vehicle, the Canyon Redrock, is named Motorcycle of the Year by Rider Magazine. Photo by Align Media. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"For nearly two decades, BRP's Can-Am brand has been knocking down barriers and bringing more on-road riders into the fold, and we applaud its efforts. It has taken an unconventional approach, one that created a unique segment of passionate and loyal 3-wheel vehicle owners. And, with its new Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles, Can-Am continues to march to its own drummer. That sort of creativity, fortitude, and vision are worth celebrating," said Greg Drevenstedt, Chief Editor at Rider Magazine.

"We are extremely excited and honored to receive the 2025 Rider Magazine Motorcycle of the Year award with our all-new Can-Am Canyon Redrock edition," said Elsa Vilarinho, Director of Marketing, Can-Am On-Road. "This recognition marks an historic moment for both Can-Am and the motorcycle industry, especially after only one year in the market for the Canyon. Our mission to democratize the open-road continues with the Canyon lineup, bringing a new level of versatility and accessibility to the world of adventure touring."

In its inaugural year of production, the rugged Can-Am Canyon has reimagined what the 3-wheel riding experience can be. Purpose built for adventure, the Canyon features higher ground clearance, longer suspension travel, all-road wheels, advanced technology, practical features, and unmatched storage capacity. Together, these features deliver a blend of balance, exhilaration and the piece of mind that empowers riders of all skill levels to explore with ease out on the open road or on the road less traveled.

The Can-Am Canyon lineup is available in three distinct trims -- Standard, XT, and Redrock -- each engineered to take on any adventure, from quick trips on unexplored roads or multi-day excursions. Enhanced with 25 purpose-built accessories designed specifically for the Canyon platform, riders have the freedom to personalize their vehicle with components such as adventure front bumpers, LED fog lights, LinQ storage systems, protective covers, factory trailer hitch and windshields designed for both style and function. For more information about the Can-Am Canyon and the full lineup of Can-Am 3-wheel vehicles, visit your local Can-Am dealer or explore www.can-am.brp.com .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

For media enquiries: Jason Abbott, Media Relations, [email protected]