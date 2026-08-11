Brookfield Residential Commits Four Communities to Built Green Certification

Quadruple community enrolments mark a Built Green first across Canada

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Built Green Canada is pleased to announce that Brookfield Residential has enrolled four of its Edmonton community developments--Chappelle Gardens, The Orchards, Edgemont and its newest Desrochers Grove--in the Built Green certification program. With this milestone, Brookfield Residential becomes the first large master-planned community developer to participate and the first developer in Canada to enrol four simultaneously.

Launched as a pilot in 2020, the Built Green Communities certification program offers developers a framework to evaluate sustainability on a human, neighbourhood and global scale. As the first large master-planned community developers to participate, Brookfield Residential is proud to work with Built Green to help advance the program across Canada. The program's holistic framework considers health, resiliency, lifecycle sustainability, new urbanism, greenhouse gas emissions, green space and resource consumption.

"Brookfield Residential is committed to building communities that enhance the way people live, connect and grow," says Mike Kohl, senior vice-president, Alberta Communities, Brookfield Residential, "Partnering with Built Green helps us better understand the sustainability efforts already embedded within our communities while identifying opportunities to continually improve. Having a trusted partner on this journey gives us valuable insight as we continue creating communities that are healthier, more resilient and better for future generations."

Sustainable communities focus on balancing environmental, social and economic needs to develop a place where neighbourhoods thrive for generations, while creating healthier environments and promoting a sense of belonging. These communities offer environmental benefits, including a lower carbon footprint, improved air and water conservation, waste reduction and the preservation of natural habitat. Meanwhile, socio-economic benefits may include stronger social connections, a healthier lifestyle and more affordable living.

Creating sustainable communities is a collaborative effort. Brookfield Residential is proud to work alongside their own residential housing division alongside builder partners Daytona Homes, Excel Homes, Homes by Avi and Sterling Homes, who are voluntarily pursuing Built Green certification and are already building beyond code requirements.

"We are thrilled Brookfield Residential is investing in more sustainable communities, as we partner with a shared vision for greater vibrancy, equity and resiliency in the places we live," says Jenifer Christenson, chief executive officer, Built Green Canada. "Working with them and the builders who are also voluntarily choosing a more sustainable trajectory is a testament to the industry's progression for the good."

About Built Green Canada

Since Built Green Canada began over 20 years ago, builders have worked with the organization to complete over 61,870 BUILT GREEN® certified homes, buildings and communities represented in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario (as at June 30, 2026).

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. The company entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and conducts its own homebuilding operations, with participation in select strategic real estate opportunities includes infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. As the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN; TSX: BN), Brookfield Residential is committed to excellence in residential development.

SOURCE Built Green Canada

Media Contacts: Jenifer Christenson, Built Green Canada, [email protected], 1.855.485.0920; Lindsey Wachowicz, Brookfield Residential, [email protected], 1.780.990.2671