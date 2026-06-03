Built Green Canada Declares June 3 National Green Building Day

Calling on Builders, Municipalities and Industry Partners to Celebrate Sustainability Leadership

EDMONTON, AB, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - In parallel with National Environment Week, Built Green Canada encourages the building sector and municipalities to recognize the first Wednesday of June (June 3) National Green Building Day. The intention is to raise awareness and support for sustainable building practices--celebrating industry leaders already doing so and encouraging others who aren't as far along.

For sustainable builders, this is an opportunity to spotlight your efforts building beyond code and how these benefit your homebuyers and the environment, while also setting a standard that helps progress industry. Your leadership deserves recognition.

For those municipalities committed to encouraging more sustainable communities, this is an occasion to recognize your local leaders and strengthen your relationship with them. We encourage you to highlight builders in your region who voluntarily build beyond code.

For industry partners supporting builders, this is a day to feature your leadership and how you help your customers build better, more environmentally responsible homes, buildings and communities. Tell Canadians how you do it!

Buildings account for a huge percentage of energy-related carbon emissions and have been recognized by the federal government as a key area to focus on pathways towards reductions; as such, sustainability practices are ever-more important: for reducing GHG emissions, but also for improving resiliency to climate hazards like floods, wildfires and hurricanes, as well as improving resource-use efficiency. For those leading the way forward, let's all recognize their efforts, while spreading the word on the importance of more responsible practices.

Ways You Can Support National Green Building Day

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"We are shining a light on the meaningful work industry is doing to create healthier, more affordable, sustainably built environments. And we want to commend all the BUILT GREEN® builders who certify their builds through our holistic, third-party sustainable programs: a made-in-Canada solution to building more responsibly. They are leaders who voluntarily build beyond code--focused on energy performance as well as water, waste, carbon reductions, indoor air quality, the improvement of home durability, and more," says Built Green's Chief Executive Officer, Jenifer Christenson. She continues, "Regardless of which sustainable programs you're working through, today is a day to recognize the meaningful impact builders, and those who support them, are having on climate mitigation."

One of the most overlooked benefits of sustainable builds is durability. Beyond this, as Canadians face the impact of natural disasters and the resulting devastation to homes and communities, industry is developing ways to safeguard their homes. Built Green encourages the integration of impact and wind resistance, flooding measures, FireSmart practices and materials, emergency power supply and resiliency planning--all to future-proof their builds.

Built Green Canada is a not for profit that provides programs for Single Family, MURBs, [Single Family] Renovations, High Density (including multi-storey residential tower and mixed-use), High Density Renovations (including heritage and repurposed conversions), Communities, as well as pilots in Restorations, Small- and -Medium Commercial and Schools. From its beginnings over 20 years ago, builders have worked with the organization to complete over 58,700 BUILT GREEN® certified projects represented in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario (as at December 31, 2025).

SOURCE Built Green Canada

Media Contact: Jenifer Christenson, [email protected], 1-855-485-0920