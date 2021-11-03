Brooke Hunter, President HUNTERS International Insurance, elected to UNIBA Board

Operating from a head office in Brussels, Belgium, the partnership just passed a resolution to invest together in "UNIBA house" to anchor our ongoing mutual commitment.

"I am proud to represent HUNTERS and our North American Partners in this capacity within UNIBA," said Hunter. "UNIBA is much more than a professional network; it is a partnership of friends sharing core values with an over-riding desire to serve our Clients. "

As a board member, Hunter will play an instrumental role in the long-term direction of the network representing and building UNIBA's North American presence.

"Brooke has been active within UNIBA since her brokerage joined just over five years ago and has built strong relationships throughout the partnership as a result of her thought leadership," said Benno Reischel, Chairman of UNIBA.

Beyond Ms. Hunter, the UNIBA Board of Directors includes members from insurance brokers around the world, including:

Prosper Okpué of IBN, Nigeria – elected as director for Africa & Middle East

– elected as director for & Sanjay Agrawal of Beacon, India – elected as director for Asia-Pacific

of Beacon, – elected as director for Alfonso Ansotegui of ATS Hanseatic, Spain – elected as director for Europe

of ATS Hanseatic, – elected as director for Diego Brun of Norfolk Risk, Argentina – elected as director for Latin America

of Norfolk Risk, – elected as director for Christian Hörtkorn of Hörtkorn, Germany – elected as director for Business Development & Marketing

– elected as director for Business Development & Marketing David Thomson of Sutton Winson , U.K. – elected as director for Financial & Legal

Brooke Hunter and HUNTERS International are honoured to have a seat among this esteemed group.

About HUNTERS International Insurance

Based in Toronto, HUNTERS International Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage firm for corporations, boards of directors and individuals. HUNTERS' mission is to preserve its Clients' prosperity, enterprise and opportunity. They have been doing so for five generations. See www.hunterscorners.com and www.brookehunter.com

About UNIBA Partners

Based in Brussels, UNIBA Partners is one of the world's largest independent providers of risk management, insurance broking and employee benefits services through its broker partners in over 130 countries. See www.uniba-partners.com

