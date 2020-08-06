Bromwich and Smith: Bracing for a personal bankruptcy boom amid business closures

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - With the ever-growing list of businesses filing for bankruptcy, it's only a matter of time before the number of personal bankruptcies jump to record levels.

"We are seeing a steady increase of calls to our offices across the country from clients looking for help and we expect to see those numbers climb as relief programs end and more jobs are lost due to business closures," said Mr. Shawn Stack, Bromwich and Smith's Vice-President of Insolvency Practice.

One recent forecast predicts the corporate global insolvency rate to hit an all-time high of 35% by 2021. The ripple effect could push personal bankruptcy numbers to record numbers as well with continued job losses.

The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada is reporting a 4.7% jump in personal bankruptcies and consumer proposals in June, compared to the previous month.

In preparation, Bromwich and Smith is staffing up its head office in Calgary and locations in B.C., Ontario and Saskatchewan to help clients when they need it the most.

Debt Relief Specialists have begun hearing from clients that they are not going to be able to make their bill payments once the CERB, mortgage deferrals, wage subsidies and other COVID-19 relief programs end. They are also saying collection agencies and banks have resumed calling borrowers who have defaulted on their payments.

"There was a reprieve during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, but we are hearing creditors have begun calling again, adding to the overwhelming stress related to the pandemic," said Mr. Stack. "Relief programs are coming to an end, but they still don't have income to pay their bills."

