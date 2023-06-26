TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds, and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF (TSX: SPLT) and to open the market.

Brompton Group Opens the Market Monday, June 26, 2023

SPLT is Canada's first split corp. preferred share ETF and is designed to provide investors with tax-efficient monthly income and capital preservation. Brompton Funds manages over $2.7bn AUM in 20 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. Information about Brompton Funds' entire product line, including SPLT, is available at: https://www.bromptongroup.com/all-products/ .

