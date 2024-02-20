BROMONT, MONTAGNE D'EXPÉRIENCES JOINS THE MOUNTAIN COLLECTIVE

An alliance of 25 world-renowned ski resorts

BROMONT, QC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Bromont, montagne d'expériences (BME) is delighted to announce that it has joined the prestigious Mountain Collective group. The resort becomes the 8th Canadian mountain to join such world-renowned resorts as Jackson Hole (WY, USA), Aspen Snowmass (CO, USA), Revelstoke Mountain (BC, Canada), Banff Sunshine (AB, Canada), Lake Louise (AB, Canada), Chamonix (France), Niseko United (Japan) and Massif de Charlevoix (QC, Canada).

The Mountain Collective, an alliance of ski destinations, is a group of independent mountains whose aim is to offer a wide range of experiences to all ski enthusiasts, with a single annual pass. By purchasing a single product, skiers and snowboarders can now enjoy their choice of BME, as well as 24 other world-class destinations.

"We're extremely proud to be joining The Mountain Collective," says Charles Désourdy, President of BME. "For our customers and all skiers and snowboarders, this opens new doors to 25 dream destinations! For our mountain, it's also an important step, because our presence within the Collective is aligned with our vision of a destination rooted in its local environment, while having the opportunity to welcome an international clientele."

Joining the Collective is the perfect timing for Bromont's Altitude investment project, which will be completed at the start of the 2025-2026 ski season, with the opening of the mountain's very first ski-in/ski-out hotel. The BME's goal is to establish itself as a flagship destination in Eastern Canada, and attract more destination customers. BME sees Mountain Collective as an important lever for local, regional and provincial tourism. Not to mention the fact that Bromont stands out from the other mountains with its exceptional evening ski offer.

Thus, joining the Mountain Collective will allow many visitors to discover the Quebec ski industry and showcase all the mountains in the province. It will also serve as a gateway to the Eastern Townships region and to the city of Bromont, where the diversity of cultural, gourmet, sporting and outdoor offerings will certainly contribute to attracting a new clientele and enhancing the visitor experience.

The 2024-2025 season Mountain Collective product will be available for purchase in March 2024. The pass will include 2 days of skiing at all Mountain Collective resorts, plus a 50% discount on additional ski days, without any restrictions.

"I congratulate Bromont, montagne d'expériences for this new addition to its offer. The demonstrated dynamism shown by the organization contributes to making Brome-Missisquoi a must-see destination for snow sports."

- Isabelle Charest, Member for Brome-Missisquoi and Minister Responsible for Sports, Recreation and the Outdoors

"This initiative aligns well with our strategy to increase the visibility of the Eastern Townships in markets outside of Quebec, as it will allow us to further establish and position ourselves on the global stage, particularly concerning skiing, but also more broadly in terms of regional tourism offerings and as a year-round destination. "

- Isabelle Charlebois, General Manager, Eastern Townships Tourism

"Skiing and outdoor activities are an integral part of Bromont's DNA that inspires action. What pride for our community that Bromont, montagne d'expériences, chooses to be recognized globally as an adventure destination, knowing that this type of action positively impacts our community."

- Louise Villeneuve, Mayor of Bromont

"We welcome this strategic partnership with Bromont, montagne d'expériences, which is in line with the desire of Tourisme Bromont and its partners to attract an extended-stay clientele, thereby generating considerable economic spin-offs for our community and further consolidating Bromont's position as a must-see destination for skiing and outdoor activities."

- Marie Allaire, Director of Tourism Development, Tourisme Bromont

"It's great news to welcome Bromont, montagne d'expériences to The Mountain Collective group. Quebec skiers and snowboarders will now have access to an exceptional product to enjoy our resorts, while having access to incredible destinations elsewhere in the country and internationally."

- Charles-Antoine Choquette, Vice President and General Manager Groupe Le Massif

About Bromont , montagne d'expériences

Bromont, montagne d'expériences, is one of the largest night skiing areas in North America, with 450 acres of skiable terrain spread across 7 mountainsides. With 8 ski lifts, 3 magic carpets, 1,500 snow guns, and regular grooming, conditions are guaranteed both day and night. With its ski-in/ski-out hotel project scheduled to open for the 2025-2026 season and its year-round offerings, Bromont is now catering to an extended-stay clientele.

About Mountain Collective

The Mountain Collective™ is an international alliance of premier ski destinations providing the Mountain Collective™ Pass, which includes two days of riding at all partner resorts and 50% off all additional days at each destination, with no blackout dates. For the 2024-25 season, The Mountain Collective™ Pass includes Alta, Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Snowmass, Banff Sunshine, Big Sky, Bromont, Chamonix (France) Coronet Peak/The Remarkables (New Zealand), Grand Targhee, Jackson Hole, Lake Louise, Le Massif de Charlevoix, Marmot Basin, Mt Buller (Australia), Niseko United (Japan), Panorama, Revelstoke, Snowbasin, Snowbird, Sugarloaf, Sugar Bowl, Sun Peaks, Sun Valley, Taos, and Valle Nevado (Chile.)

