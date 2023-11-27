Bromley Creek Quarry Receives New 5-Year Permit

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, BC, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, is pleased to announce a new 5-year permit has been received for the Bromley Creek zeolite quarry ("Bromley Creek") in partnership with International Zeolite Corp ("IZ"). Progressive Planet has an existing option agreement to purchase a 50% interest in IZ's Bromley Creek claims, mine lease and quarry located in Princeton, BC. Progressive Planet remains the operator of Bromley Creek and currently holds a 20% share after completing the latest quarterly installment payment of $31,150 in September 2023.

"Zeolite from Bromley Creek is becoming a larger part of operations quarter by quarter," stated Progressive Planet President Steve Gurney.

Added Gurney: "We remain focused on growing existing zeolite operations, especially in the cement and agriculture industries. The approved 5-year permit allows us to grow zeolite operations through 2028, and we are also exploring increasing the permitted maximum annual extraction of 20,000 tonnes to allow for further growth."

Ray Paquette CEO of International Zeolite Corp stated, "Working with a common goal of increasing zeolite awareness, validating new products, and establishing new markets has been our focus for years. Partnering with Progressive Planet to operate the Bromley Creek quarry is an exciting opportunity for both companies to unite complementary visions. PLAN's ability to process existing and new Bromley Creek zeolite products is a win for both companies."

Bromley Creek zeolite has received Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) certification for use as a flowing/anti-caking agent under the brand Z-Lite ™ feed additive. The Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) has also listed Bromley Creek zeolite for use in organic operations under the brand The Green Patch ™ Natural Zeolite Soil Conditioner.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company with proven product lines based in Kamloops, British Columbia. Our expertise lies in developing critical low-carbon and carbon sequestering solutions using our owned mineral assets and recycled materials to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, bring positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors by creating products that help reduce carbon footprints and restore ecosystems.

