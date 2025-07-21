Broken Promises, Fractured Friendship Forces a Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Involving MLB Superstar Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., and Singer Marc Anthony's Company -- Florida Law Firm Lesser Landy Smith & Siegel Representing Plaintiff Jesse Guerrero

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- He helped facilitate one of the biggest deals in Major League Baseball history for his client and friend, then business manager Jesse Guerrero alleges he was shut out of his own pay day. His client is superstar Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., who signed a record breaking 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Guerrero filed a lawsuit against Magnus Sports, a firm co-founded by global recording artist Marc Anthony and veteran talent agent Michel Vega. Also named in the suit are former Magnus agents Barry Praver and Scott Shapiro.

According to the lawsuit, Guerrero played a key role in introducing his longtime friend, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., to the Defendants to provide agency and management services for the rising baseball phenom's career. In return, Guerrero was quickly cut out by Magnus Sports and unpaid for his work.

In a second amended complaint, filed by the West Palm Beach-based law firm Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel, PLLC, and pending in the Southern District of Florida, consists of nine causes of action, including breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, fraudulent misrepresentation, and tortious interference with business relationships.

"Our client lived up to his end of the deal and delivered as promised," said Gary S. Lesser, Managing Partner of Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel, PLLC. "The Defendants chose to not honor the agreement and not pay our client what he's due. Major League Baseball is big business. This is a high-dollar dispute, and we will fight and collect what our client deserves."

Guerrero maintains that the Defendants did not honor their agreement with him, leading to a falling out between all the key players involved in the suit. A copy of the recent amended complaint can be obtained here.

