Broda Announces 2020 Excellence in Seating Research Project

"This is a special opportunity to work with an outstanding organization and to advance the level of knowledge in an often-overlooked area of long-term care that desperately needs rigorous research. Broda's commitment to improving the quality of care includes this effort supporting clinicians and the academic community by providing them with the resources to realize important studies," said Nick Hoffmeyer, VP of Marketing.

Proposed Research Objectives:

Demonstrate care benefits of the use of tilt wheelchairs in long-term care.

Demonstrate care benefits of pressure reduction wheelchairs (to avoid pressure injuries).

Compare care efficacy of tilt wheelchairs versus standard slingback wheelchairs and/or geriatric chair seating.

Compare care efficacy of Broda's Comfort Tension Seating® to wheelchair cushions, basic padding and slingback wheelchair seats.

Consider other topics relating to seating and positioning, wheelchairs and long-term care.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Interested in learning more or applying? Visit the COTF link: http://bit.ly/cotf2020. Questions of a technical nature can be sent to [email protected], while all other questions can be sent to [email protected].

About Broda

Broda is a manufacturer of durable medical equipment for long-term and complex care. Broda's industry-leading features and functionality aid in treating conditions such as edema, decreased skin integrity, respiratory issues and more. Broda wheelchairs provide ease of use for the caregiver while providing enhanced safety and improved quality of life. For more information, visit https://www.brodaseating.com/ .

About COTF

The purpose of the Canadian Occupational Therapy Foundation has always been to support research and scholarship in the field of occupational therapy. The Foundation's focus has been on generating, receiving and maintaining funds and developing mechanisms for granting awards to individuals and organizations for research and scholarships. For more information, visit https://cotfcanada.org/ .

