Brockville Women's Shelter Employees Join Steelworkers Union

BROCKVILLE, ON, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Employees at a Brockville shelter providing services and support to abused women and children have decided to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union to improve their working standards.

The employees of Leeds & Grenville Interval House, all of whom are women, include social workers, child witness workers and outreach workers. They provide emergency and transitional services and support to women and children in distress, including accommodation, counselling and a 24-hour crisis and support line.

"These employees chose to join the union because they want a strong, collective voice to address genuine concerns regarding their working conditions which affect the important services they provide every day," said Marty Warren, USW Director for Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

"Through collective bargaining, these new union members will be able to negotiate a contract that ensures fair compensation, good working standards and respect on the job, which will only improve their ability to effectively provide services to the community," Warren said.

In coming days and weeks, the union will be supporting the shelter workers in electing a negotiating committee, developing bargaining proposals and entering into negotiations for a fair collective agreement with the employer, he added.

