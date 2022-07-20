Brockville General Hospital Implements Novari Access To Care Software

The Novari ATC™ software has gone live at Brockville General Hospital. Tweet this

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical and medical consults, surgery, medical imaging and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"Novari ATC provides our surgeons and their offices with a standardized electronic wait list management system. Previously the process at our hospital had been paper-based. Now, with Novari, surgeon offices have a comprehensive patient list visible on a screen in order of priority. The information is readily available, easy to share, and objective. Novari will be helpful for our physicians to manage our wait times effectively and accurately book our cases in the operating room, as well as provide data and insight into our operative practice." - Dr. Michael Fuoco, Chief of Surgery, Brockville General Hospital

"The implementation of Novari surgical wait list management technology at BGH is a major step towards completing a region-wide deployment of enhanced wait times capabilities. This work at BGH and other hospitals in the south-east of Ontario is being done in advance and in preparation of the upcoming implementation of the Oracle Cerner HIS system. The Novari – Oracle Cerner integration has proven invaluable in delivering a seamless experience." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Brockville General Hospital

Brockville General Hospital (BGH) is a growing community hospital, located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Brockville, Ontario. BGH is committed to patient-centred care. Focused on continuous improvement, we strive to balance our financial and operating needs to support the delivery of safe, quality patient care.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest and fastest growing Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

For further information: Jeremy Clark, Marketing and Communications Strategy Manager, Email: [email protected]