Brock President joins Niagara Health Board of Directors

Niagara Health is a regional healthcare provider in Ontario with multiple sites and a growing network of virtual and community-based services.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Gervan is joining our Board of Directors. He has such a broad background of experience and knowledge and will bring new and unique perspectives to the Board table," says Niagara Health Board Chair Bunny Alexander. "Gervan is a tireless champion for the Niagara community, is respected across Canada, and understands the value of partners at all levels engaging in close collaboration for the greater good."

Fearon's appointment received the Board's unanimous approval.

He joins a dedicated group of volunteer leaders from across the region who are committed to the delivery of high-quality, safe, sustainable healthcare for all Niagara residents, and to advancing Niagara Health's vision of a healthier Niagara.

"Niagara Health plays an important role in the quality of life and the health and wellness of all members of the Niagara region," says Fearon. "It is an honour to serve on the Niagara Health Board to contribute to the vitality and prosperity of this diverse and dynamic region of Ontario."

Fearon became Brock's President and Vice-Chancellor in 2017. He is passionate about the role of post-secondary education in supporting regional development and has been instrumental in cultivating partnerships to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the region. Brock and Niagara Health launched a new partnership almost two years ago that places a heightened focus on research aimed at helping people stay healthy, improves both patient outcomes and the way healthcare is delivered, and creates training and employment opportunities for Brock students and graduates.

Fearon came to Brock from Brandon University, where he served as President and Vice-Chancellor and also as Provost and Vice-President, Academic. He has held numerous other leadership positions at post-secondary institutions and roles with the Ontario government as well as community-based organizations.

He received his PhD in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, and earned his Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Agricultural Economics at the University of Guelph. He also holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation and Institute of Corporate Directors designation.

