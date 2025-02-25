Brock Canada and Alexander First Nation Partnership Awarded Scaffolding Contract for Large Project in the Capital Region

NISKU, AB, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Brock Canada, a leading provider of specialty industrial services, is proud to announce that, in partnership with the Alexander First Nation, it has been awarded the scaffolding contract for a significant project in the Capital Region. This collaboration is a testament to the power of partnership and its potential to deliver transformative results for communities and industries alike. This project will employ hundreds of people in the Edmonton region, with a strong focus on recruiting from Alexander First Nation.

This landmark project is about more than industry success – it represents a commitment to making a meaningful and lasting impact through:

Direct contributions to the Alexander First Nation community , supporting local programs and initiatives.

, supporting local programs and initiatives. Indigenous employment, skill development, and career growth , empowering individuals with training and opportunities to build sustainable futures.

, empowering individuals with training and opportunities to build sustainable futures. Development of Indigenous businesses, fostering entrepreneurship and strengthening the local economy.

"This project is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders and First Nation communities work together toward a shared vision," said Joe Brickner, President at Brock Canada. "Through collaboration, we're delivering not just project excellence but also creating opportunities that will have a lasting impact on the Alexander First Nation and its people."

"I would like to thank Brock Canada for their commitment to Alexander and bringing forth new opportunities by way of training, employment, and economic growth for our Nation. As a Nation, we are committed to enhancing our economy but also enriching the lives of our Nation members, and this relationship will do just that. We look forward to continued success and growth for Brock Canada and for Alexander as we continue to work together for many years to come." - Chief George Arcand Jr.

About The Brock Group

The Brock Group is a leading provider of multi-craft specialty services to businesses operating in the Industrial Sector. With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, the company services a diverse customer base from petrochemical, refining, power generation, heavy manufacturing, pipelines and transmission, nuclear, pulp and paper, LNG, and pharmaceutical businesses who operate throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing soft craft services including scaffolding / work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and abatement. In addition, the Brock Group brings mechanical service expertise and execution to the western United States as well as additional associated services required by our customers. Brock has been in this business for 75+ years, which has fostered long standing relationships with a broad array of customers including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies that support critical infrastructure throughout N.A. Backed by a skilled workforce of 15,000+ active employees and a resource pool over 50,000 craftsmen, Brock has the ability to take on any project and effectively deliver exceptional results by leveraging our time-tested processes and procedures delivered by a best-in-class workforce, that maintains a keen focus on safety.

About Brock Canada

Brock Canada specializes in turnaround projects, capital developments, and maintenance for critical energy infrastructure and industrial facilities across Canada. Already one of Canada's largest employers of Indigenous Peoples, Brock Canada will continue its recruitment efforts that support the company in becoming the largest employer of Indigenous people in Canada, allowing for truly transformative results for all First Nation communities.

About Alexander First Nation

The Alexander First Nation is part of Treaty 6 and 8 Territory in Alberta and is committed to fostering economic growth, community well-being, and cultural preservation for its members. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, the Nation actively engages in partnerships that create opportunities for Indigenous employment, skill development, and business growth, ensuring long-term prosperity for current and future generations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ryan O'Dowd

Senior Vice President, Business Development, Brock

[email protected]

For more information on Brock, visit www.brockgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group