BROADWAY-BOUND PRISON DANCER MAKES ITS AMERICAN DEBUT AT ARTSEMERSON IN BOSTON

BOSTON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - "Prison Dancer: The Musical" following its blockbuster, sold-out run at Ottawa's National Arts Centre (NAC), will be presented by ArtsEmerson on its journey to Broadway for a three-week run February 22 – March 16, 2025 at the Cutler Majestic Theatre.

A modern inspired-by-a-true-story of Filipino inmates dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" that launched one of the world's first viral YouTube videos in 2007, this award-winning musical created by Filipinos Romeo Candido and Carmen De Jesus comes on the heels of Asian Pacific Islander stories increasingly finding their rightful place on global stages and screens.

"We began this journey at fringe shows (Fu-GEN Festival) in Toronto and the New York Musical Theatre Festival where it won multiple awards. After ten years it was remounted at Canada's key development theatre The Citadel in Edmonton and Canada's oldest and largest performance venue, the National Arts Centre. We are thrilled to continue our journey with Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theatre and film, ArtsEmerson, which is committed to international work and celebrating differences," says show producer Ana Serrano.

ArtsEmerson's Interim Executive Director Ronee Penoi says, "Following a historic season of four sold out shows, our 24-25 Season includes a slate of remarkable pieces that make good on our commitment to be a home for difficult conversations around race, incarceration, conflict, our role in the global ecosystem and more, inspired by incredible artists from around the globe, like the outstanding Prison Dancer creators,"

Composer, lyricist and co-book writer, Romeo Candido and co-book writer Carmen De Jesus add, "Throughout this long journey, perfecting our book and music, we knew all along that this story is a huge triumph for the Filipino community while resonating deeply with broader audiences too."

With its powerful fusion of pop, house, R&B, ballads and drag, Prison Dancer is a story of redemption and how a prisoner named Lola brings purpose and joy to a group of inmates through song and dance. The musical is being shepherded on its Broadway-bound journey by four-time Tony Award recipient, producer Jonathan Reinis, who joins producers Ana Serrano, Carla Serrano and Hillary Reinis in mounting this show.

Prison Dancer Inc. production received support from the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund and from Prison Dancer's Tita and Tito Circle - Gail Asper, Vicenta Gaspar-Yoo, Jennifer Ouano and Jonathan Reinis.

Prison Dancer Inc. is composer, lyricist and co-book writer, Romeo Candido, co-book writer Carmen De Jesus, and producers Ana Serrano and Carla Serrano. Together they are guiding this award-winning transmedia musical poised to be the next "Miss Saigon meets In the Heights." The first-ever musical produced, created and performed by Asian Pacific Islanders (APIs), Prison Dancer tells the fictionalized story of how one of the world's first YouTube viral videos – Thriller uploaded in 2007 -- came to be.

