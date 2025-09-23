Broadridge Partners with Kids Help Phone, Empowering Youth Mental Health Across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- To provide better access to mental health support, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) in Canada today announced its official partnership with Kids Help Phone (KHP). Broadridge Canada's philanthropic commitment is a multi-year, multi-faceted partnership that will enable KHP to expand the critical services it provides for youth as Canada's only 24/7, free, confidential, and multilingual e-mental health solution.

"Our partnership with Kids Help Phone reflects our long-term commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of youth across the country as we believe every child should have an opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive," said Karin Kirkwood, President of Broadridge Canada. "Kids Help Phone is uniquely aligned with our corporate values, and through financial support, employee engagement, and executive ideation, we are proud to help scale their essential programs and services to support more youth in Canada."

Broadridge's partnership with KHP is built on three pillars of support. First, through program funding, Broadridge is helping expand the Counsellor in the Classroom (CITC) program, which brings essential mental health education into schools, with an equitable reach to students in rural, remote, and underserved communities. Second, Broadridge is encouraging associates to volunteer their time and participate in donation-matching efforts such as KHP's flagship annual fundraiser, the BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk™, deepening the company's impact through community involvement. Third, Broadridge is offering executive technology sponsorship to KHP to support innovations in data systems and digital tools to better meet the evolving needs of youth in Canada.

"We're deeply grateful to Broadridge for their shared commitment to youth mental health," said Susan Morris, Interim President & CEO, Kids Help Phone. "Their support allows us to deliver real impact in classrooms across the country while building a stronger, more connected mental health safety net for young people in Canada."

With over 50 years of service in Canada and nearly 1,000 associates nationwide, Broadridge is deeply committed to the communities where they live and work. This collaboration is a natural extension of Broadridge Canada's broader role in the Canadian economy, where its platforms support millions of Canadians through solutions tied to education savings, disability and retirement plans, and financial empowerment. This partnership with KHP will help expand access to mental health support so that more young people across Canada can reach trusted support in the moments that they need it most.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada's only 24/7, free, confidential, and multilingual e-mental health solution. Whether through professional counselling, crisis response, or self-directed mental health resources, KHP has been a trusted space for youth for over 35 years. No matter the feeling or issue, big or small, KHP empowers young people to Feel Out Loud and access support whenever they need it most. KHP knows that young people and the issues they are facing are changing faster than ever. That's why innovation is more than what we do – it's who we are: a global leader in youth mental health that blends technology with empathy to better serve youth. KHP gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to unlock the hope young people need to thrive in their worlds. Join us at kidshelpphone.ca.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in equities, fixed income, and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

