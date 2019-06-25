Broader access to community supports needed in our health-care system

Alzheimer Society of Ontario welcomes the second report from the Premier's Council on Improving Healthcare and Ending Hallway Medicine

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Ontario is encouraged by today's report from the Premier's Council on Improving Healthcare and Ending Hallway Medicine. As a front-line health care provider, the Society fully agrees with the Council's emphasis on providing better community alternatives for patients.

"Hallway health care isn't just a hospital problem," notes Cathy Barrick, Alzheimer Society of Ontario CEO. "It's a symptom of a much larger issue. Patients can't always get the support they need in the community, so many are forced to make an avoidable trip to the emergency room."

The Premier's Council also provides a welcome endorsement of greater access to respite services for care partners of people living with dementia. The Alzheimer Society has called for increasing capacity of existing dementia-specific adult day programs and in-home respite services, as well as providing families with greater choice for how and when they receive support.

To learn more about the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, visit alzheimer.ca/en/on .

To read the Society's position paper on the ongoing health system transformation in Ontario, visit alzheimer.ca/en/on/positionpaper .

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Ontario

