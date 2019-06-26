Broadcasting and Telecommunications Panel releases What We Heard Report

From: Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Secretariat

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel today released its What We Heard Report reflecting what its members heard during its consultations into the modernization of Canada's communications legislation.

After being appointed in June 2018, the Panel undertook an extensive outreach and engagement process to hear what Canadians had to say about updating the existing laws to reflect the realities of our rapidly evolving digital world.

In September 2018, the Panel launched an open call for comments inviting written submissions from interested parties. The submissions the Panel received are now available online along with its What We Heard Report.

To complement the written submission process, the Panel also travelled to 11 cities and met with 150 interested parties representing the industry, creators, Indigenous communities, Official Language Minority Communities, public interest groups, accessibility groups and others.

"The Panel members and I extend our thanks to all those who shared their thoughts and contributed their expertise during our consultation period", said Janet Yale, the Panel's Chair. "We are examining a number of vital issues impacting consumers, creators, and companies operating in this new digital landscape. The variety of perspectives we heard will strengthen our work as we now complete our final report and recommendations."

The What We Heard Report marks the end of the Panel's consultation activities. The Panel's final report and recommendations will be delivered to the Government by January 31, 2020.

The independent, government-commissioned Panel is comprised of seven experts in the fields of broadcasting and telecommunications in Canada. Their mandate is to examine Canada's communications legislation including the Telecommunications Act, the Broadcasting Act, and the Radiocommunication Act, and provide recommendations to the Government for legislative change.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Stéfanie Power, Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Secretariat, stefanie.power@intercedecommunication.com, 613.864.7849

