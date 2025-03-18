Brizo FoodMetrics Unveils Price Shock & Tariff Simulator to Help Navigate Foodservice Industry Volatility

QUEBEC CITY, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to escalating trade wars and rising food costs, Brizo FoodMetrics has launched its Price Shock & Tariff Simulator: a first-of-its-kind tool designed to help foodservice suppliers, operators, and analysts forecast and mitigate financial risks.

As businesses and consumers brace for the impact of tariffs, turbulent policy shifts and unstable supply chains are creating ongoing uncertainty. The food and beverage industry is especially vulnerable, with billions of dollars in commodities at risk. From unpredictable tariffs to surging egg prices, businesses are left struggling to keep up with daily changes, assess their financial exposure, and plan ahead.

Developed using Brizo FoodMetrics' extensive market data, the interactive Price Shock & Tariff Simulator enables users to model how menu prices and profitability might be impacted by various price shocks, such as tariffs, ingredient shortages, minimum wage increases, and inflation.

The simulator's strength lies in its flexibility — it can be tailored to different markets and enriched with additional Brizo FoodMetrics insights, including demographic, geographic, and historical pricing data.

Businesses can also collaborate with Brizo FoodMetrics' dedicated Data & Insights team to integrate their internal data and create a custom tariff vulnerability index, benchmarked against an unbiased industry standard.

"Tariff volatility makes it challenging to predict costs and strategize effectively," said Trevor Shimizu, Co-Founder & CRO at Brizo FoodMetrics. "Armed with the right data, businesses can anticipate potential pricing shifts, assess risks, and proactively develop a plan of action."

The simulator is now available for businesses looking to respond to cost fluctuations and market volatility with greater precision. Brizo FoodMetrics remains committed to equipping businesses with the up-to-date insights needed to navigate a rapidly evolving market.

To see how the Price Shock & Tariff Simulator can help your business better respond to market disruptions and maintain profitability, visit: https://brizodata.com/en/price-shock-tariff-simulator/

About Brizo FoodMetrics

Brizo FoodMetrics equips industry leaders with actionable foodservice data and insights needed to make informed decisions based on facts, not hunches. By unlocking full market visibility, scaling business growth, and streamlining workflows with granular, and up-to-date market intelligence covering over 2.1 million establishments, Brizo FoodMetrics stands at the forefront of data-driven solutions for the foodservice industry.

SOURCE Brizo FoodMetrics

Contact Information: For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected], www.brizodata.com