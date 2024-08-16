Brixen Developments wins BILD's prestigious award for 2024 Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Co-founders of Brixen Developments are pleased to announce they have won one of the most prestigious awards in the Canadian building industry: The Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise award from the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD).

"We're thrilled by this recognition from our peers in the industry, and grateful for the support from BILD," said Alexander D'Orazio.

Brixen Developments accepting the award for BILD 2024 Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise. (CNW Group/Brixen Developments)

"It's a great honour to be in the company of the GTA's best builders, who over the years, have had such a significant impact on how people live in the city," added Andrew Iacobelli.

Since 1980, the BILD Awards have recognized excellence and innovation in the design, construction, sales and marketing of new homes in the GTA. This year, Brixen was among four other high-profile finalists competing for the Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise award.

"This success inspires us to continue building high-quality communities where people come first," D'Orazio said. A total of 2,700 condo units are currently in Brixen's pipeline.

Celebrating 5 years of success

Brixen is celebrating 5 years of success. In just a few short years since it was founded in 2019 by D'Orazio and Iacobelli, the upstart company has already made a mark within the GTA building industry. As well as winning the award from BILD, Brixen has completed two successful communities: South District, a 183-unit condominium in Barrie, and The Bronte, a 129-unit condominium in Oakville.

Brixen's Duo in Brampton and Exhale in Mississauga are well on their way to being completed, and have already won awards and received recognition. This recognition includes winning 1 2023 OHBA award for Exhale; 1 Gold award at the 2023 The Nationals for Duo; 1 Silver award at the 2023 The Nationals for Exhale; 2 Silver awards at the 2023 The Nationals for Duo; 1 nomination each at the 2024 CHBA awards for Exhale and Duo; and 1 nomination at the 2023 OHBA awards for Exhale.

Iacobelli attributed Brixen's success to the team's "commitment to quality and a strong desire to build real communities for real people. In essence, we believe that people come first."

Both Co-founders have decades of experience with both residential development and construction knowledge, and have achieved a mutual understanding of how to work effectively.

"As leaders, we're extremely involved and very accessible, and that makes a big difference," D'Orazio said.

Key values Brixen is built on

Brixen operates adhering to a number of key values that anchor everything the company does: Open communication, quality product, responsiveness, operational efficiency, camaraderie and hard work, charitable endeavours and, environmentally and socially responsible operations – among other values.

Iacobelli and D'Orazio are aligned on these values, which they are determined to integrate into each project. Without sacrificing their core values, each of their developments is delivered within budget and within promised schedules.

The unique convergence of interests, talent, and experience has worked well as the Brixen Co-founders push the boundaries of design and construction. Maintaining their people-first philosophy, they thoughtfully plan communities in transit-rich areas surrounded by amenities and green space.

"We want to be the builder that does things no one else does, that is always looking to exceed expectations and make sure our homebuyers love their homes," Iacobelli said.

About the Brixen Co-founders

Alexander D'Orazio has been developing and constructing mixed-use, high-density communities for more than 15 years, and is responsible for building more than 6,000 units throughout various stages of development and construction. At Brixen, he plays a key role in the oversight of all design/development, planning approvals, construction, and customer care.

Andrew Iacobelli has worked in the industry for more than a decade as a managerial consultant, owners rep and as an independent investor. At Brixen, he is responsible for the corporate side of the business, handling site acquisition, deal structuring, financing, sales and marketing and office operations.

