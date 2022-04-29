Brivia Group to bring world's tallest passive house building to downtown Vancouver

The 60-storey residential tower will set a new global standard for sustainable living

MONTREAL, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian developer Brivia Group has selected downtown Vancouver as the location of its newest and most sustainable project yet. CURV, a 60-storey residential development, will be the world's tallest passive house building – a modern, low carbon and energy efficient building that contributes to a healthier planet, mirroring the environmental ethos of the city of Vancouver.

"The realization of CURV reinforces the narrative that Brivia Group is at the forefront of sustainable building design," said Kheng Ly, President and CEO of Brivia Group. "Designed to harness its own energy, deliver ultra-filtered air and attenuate noise from outside, CURV will be the most energy efficient structure of its type ever built. We hope it will quickly become a blueprint for future towers around the world as cities push for a more sustainable future. The idea of a super-tall passive house tower is especially fitting in a city with such high environmental aspirations. CURV will be an eco-friendly landmark, contributing to Vancouver's iconic skyline."

There are very few straight lines in nature and so it is appropriate that the architecture of CURV takes on the curved form of a new shoot, a symbol of regrowth and environmental hope. The tower represents a shift in direction for building design - delivering on environmental promises while maintaining architectural boldness and stunning aesthetic.

Passive House is the highest standard for energy efficiency in commercial and residential buildings worldwide. In addition to significantly reduced CO2 emissions compared to traditional residential towers, residents in passive house buildings also benefit from improved insulation that significantly reduces energy bills, sound transmission and gives a consistent indoor temperature year-round.

The idea of bringing the world's tallest passive house building to life was enough to attract world-renowned British architect Tom Wright of WKK Architects and award-winning interior designer Andres Escobar of New York-based Lemay + Escobar, to the project. For Tom Wright, best known for designing the remarkable Burj Al Arab in Dubai, this will be his first building in North America.

"It was a pleasure collaborating with Brivia Group to deliver on a building as important as CURV that will raise the bar for developers," said Tom. "At WKK, sustainability is now embedded in our culture. Superior design, with consideration and thought into the long-term impacts on our communities and environment, can truly improve our quality of life and enrich our experiences, today and for generations to come."

CURV by Brivia Group, located at the highest point of downtown Vancouver between Burrard and Thurlow Streets, will feature:

60 storeys and a total of 501 units

Walkable location surrounded by a multitude of socially sustainable outdoor gathering areas including a children's play area designed with a natural material palette

Rooftop amenities (level 61) that includes a hot tub, lounge area, BBQ kitchen with dining area, social spaces and two tv screens

In 2021, Brivia Group's YUL Condominiums in downtown Montreal was awarded the prestigious Énergir prize at the 35th Domus Awards gala for its commitment to delivering comfortable and elegant design in energy efficient residences that meet the needs of the local market and residents. CURV in Vancouver is the evolution of Brivia Group's contribution to sustainable living and is in line with Vancouver's Greenest City Action Plan.

Sales for CURV will launch Fall 2022. The presentation centre will be ready to welcome clients later this Summer.

www.thecurv.ca

About Brivia Group:

Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with an expanding portfolio of major projects in Greater Montreal Area, Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Quebec City and other regions of Quebec province. Founded in 2000, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record and business networks needed to fulfil bold projects such as Curv, 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield, YUL, QuinzeCent and LB9, meeting the expectations of its diverse clienteles.

SOURCE Brivia Group

For further information: Media Contact: Lindsay Chan, NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected]