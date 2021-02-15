The new, sleekly designed high-rise building will welcome its first tenants in 2022

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Building on the success of Phase 1, Brivia Group, a fast-growing Québec real estate developer and investor, is pleased to announce the start of construction of Phase 2 of LB9 rental project. Located in the Lebourgneuf sector, a stone's throw from the Vidéotron Centre, the 15-storey, sleekly designed tower will be built in a booming neighbourhood.

"We are proud that this unique real estate project in Québec City region can expand and continue to contribute to the revitalization of the area," said Mr. Kheng Ly, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brivia Group. Québec City is undergoing a transformation with quality real estate projects like LB9 that stand out and integrate harmoniously into the urban landscape of the area through the exceptional quality of their architectural design. Brivia Group is pleased to be pursuing its development by participating in this dynamism and in the growth of the neighbourhood's businesses."

Similar to the first tower, completed in June 2020 and already 95% occupied, Brivia Group is once again offering architectural features that provide an exceptional view of the city. Phase 2 of LB9 project will have 15 floors – three more than Phase 1 – and 218 apartments, including studios, 2½, 3½, 4½ and 5½. There will be well-furbished common areas including a fitness room, an indoor pool, a lounge and indoor parking.

The project is designed for a broad clientele looking for a semi-urban lifestyle in a natural environment close to services and major highways. The talented professional team of the project are from Québec City and Montréal, such as architect Jean-Pierre Bart, interior designer Jacques Bellemare and construction company TB4 inc. The building is expected to be delivered at the end of 2022.

About Brivia Group

Established in Montreal in 2000, Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with a growing number of projects in Greater Montreal Area, Québec City and Toronto. Brivia Group brings together the expertise, experience and the business network that are necessary to bring bold projects to life, notably YUL, QuinzeCent, Stanbooke and 1 Square Phillips, by responding to the expectations of its various clienteles.

