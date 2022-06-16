British Columbians can now access the latest technological advancements in mental health treatment

British Columbian mental health patients now have access to a cutting-edge, out-patient treatment model.

Elumind Centres for Brain Excellence, located in North Vancouver is now open to the general public for treatment of depression, trauma, anxiety, OCD, ADHD and cognitive decline.

Dr. Kourosh Edalati, Psychiatrist and Elumind founder says, "Treatment for common mental health concerns has changed. Advances in technology and a broader knowledge of how nutrition, medication and social connection impact health have led us to see mental health through a multi-faceted lens."

"In depressed patients, anti-depressants and talk therapy are helpful, but they do not work for everyone. In these patients, we know that the electrical circuitry of the brain can be diminished.

If our neural pathways are 'roads', and the chemicals or neurotransmitters in the brain are 'cars', we know that the cars cannot get to where they need to go if the roadways aren't open. This is where technology comes in." Says Dr. Edalati.

Elumind patients start with a therapeutic assessment and a QEEG brain scan.

"From there, we come up with a plan that may include neuromodulation such as brain stimulation or neurofeedback, functional medicine and other psychological services.

We have demonstrated repeatedly that a team-based approach in an outpatient setting can be very successful in getting our patients quality of life back. It is very rewarding to facilitate this."

About Elumind Centres for Brain Excellence:

The main centre, located at #210-221 W Esplanade in North Vancouver, just steps from the seabus, operates Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 7:30 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am until 6 pm.

Patients can book an appointment by calling 604-220-8866 or registering at www.elumind.com for a free 15-minute telephone consultation. Physician referrals are welcome, but not required.

To learn more about Elumind Centres for Brain Excellence, visit:

https://www.elumind.com

SOURCE Elumind Centres for Brain Excellence

For further information: Genevieve Grant, Medical Sales Director, 604-992-3462, [email protected]