British Columbia Sending Record Number of Olympians to Tokyo 2020

VICTORIA, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - After a year of delay due to the COVID pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are finally set to start this week and this year's version of Team Canada will have the highest percentage of B.C. affiliated athletes in the Canadian Olympic Committee's history.

Team Canada features 370 athletes heading to Tokyo for the Olympics. Of those, an impressive 192 of them (52%) have a connection to British Columbia. 131 of the athletes have B.C. as their home province or residence and 182 (49%) have benefited from sport science services provided by Canadian Sport Institute Pacific (CSI Pacific) or are a member of the PacificSport Regional Alliance here in B.C.

B.C. affiliated athletes competing in these Games name 36 unique hometowns and residences in B.C. as their own, illustrating how Canada's Olympians come from throughout the province. The widespread range of B.C.'s athletes is a direct result of the province's commitment to make community sport accessible to all British Columbians. Athletes who pursue the performance pathway can access programs and services provided by CSI Pacific and viaSport's Regional Alliance partners in their regions.

This support continues to produce impressive results: At the Rio 2016 Olympics, 50% of Canada's 22 medals were won by B.C. affiliated athletes. In PyeongChang, 28% of the athletes had a B.C. connection and won 38% of Canada's medals.

There are many reasons for B.C.'s prominent position on the national sport landscape:

The Government of British Columbia's annual investment in sport

annual investment in sport viaSport's lead role in promoting and developing amateur sport through provincial sport organizations and regional delivery partners

Canadian Sport Institute Pacific's technical leadership and support of Canada's high-performance athletes and coaches. With their world-class training facilities, equipment and innovations, CSI Pacific helps Canada's elite athletes and coaches maximize their potential

Eight CSI Pacific sport scientists and sport medicine professionals from five different disciplines will be working with Canada's Olympians at the Tokyo Games

Games National and Provincial Sport Organizations, who provide expertise, service and support to B.C. athletes and coaches competing in 24 different Olympic Summer sports and over 70 different disciplines

Introduction to multi-sport games experience and the sport excellence system by BC Games Society



CSI Pacific will be keeping you up to date on the progress of all athletes with a B.C. connection competing at Tokyo 2020. Visit www.csipacific.ca or http://www.bcmedals.ca for daily results and more from these athletes, including their hometowns, social media channels and competition schedules.

頑張れ カナダ ("Go Canada!")

