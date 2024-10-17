British Columbia Practices "Drop, Cover and Hold On" During ShakeOut Week

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority hosts successful event

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 700,000 people in British Columbia joined millions worldwide in signing up for earthquake preparedness events this week, including the Great British Columbia ShakeOut (ShakeOut BC). During today's successful earthquake drill and media event, led by the BC Earthquake Alliance and hosted by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA), members of the public joined representatives from the ShakeOut BC Planning Committee, BC Earthquake Alliance, VFPA, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) and the media to practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On."

Emergency management experts and other preparedness organizations agree that "Drop, Cover and Hold On" is the most appropriate response to help reduce injuries and fatalities during an earthquake. This ShakeOut BC week, everyone is encouraged to practise this response, review and update their emergency preparedness plans and supplies, and secure their space in preparation for an earthquake.

The theme for the day was, "If you are prepared for an earthquake, you are prepared for any emergency," and included a public emergency preparedness fair with information booths from ShakeOut BC, Natural Resources Canada, Fortis BC, PreparedBC and other organizations. There were also live demonstrations of the Quake Cottage earthquake simulator, which allows participants to experience a realistic simulation of a major earthquake.

BC Earthquake Alliance has been holding the ShakeOut BC earthquake drill since 2011, joining similar drills around the world. Follow and use the hashtag #ShakeOutBC for related content on social media.

Quotes:

Mayor Ken Sim, City of Vancouver:

"I'm proud to support the BCEA as they host the largest earthquake drill ever in our province. The Great BC ShakeOut isn't just about practice - it's about coming together as a community and making sure every Vancouverite knows how to tackle whatever challenges come our way. Let's embrace this opportunity to build a culture of preparedness, and make our community stronger and more resilient than ever."

Naomi Yamamoto, Chair, BC Earthquake Alliance:

"We're thrilled to see so many people in BC committed to preparedness, with hundreds of thousands participating in our latest BC ShakeOut. We were excited to add the Quake Cottage simulator to this year's event, and are grateful to our sponsors and partner organizations. We encourage everyone in the province to participate every year—this practice could one day save lives."

Greg Moy, Manager, Government Relations, Pacific & Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada:

"IBC is proud to sponsor ShakeOut BC once again. Earthquakes pose a real threat to our communities, with a 30% chance of a strong, damaging earthquake striking southwestern British Columbia within the next 50 years. The time to prepare is now. Practicing how to respond and reinforcing the importance of preparedness helps all people in BC be ready to respond quickly and effectively."

Shri Madiwal, Acting VP, Operations and Supply Chain, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

"We were honoured to be the host venue for the 14th annual ShakeOut BC earthquake drill. As Canada's largest port, the Port of Vancouver is an integral part of the supply chain—ensuring Canadians have reliable access to goods. We recognize the critical role the port would have in the event of an earthquake to support response and recovery of the region. We were pleased to host our partners at this year's drill and encouraged by how many people in BC participated in this important event."

About ShakeOutBC

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practise how to be safe during an earthquake, and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers, and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake.

About BC Earthquake Alliance

Founded in 2010, BC Earthquake Alliance is a not-for-profit society. Our mission is to build a culture of earthquake and tsunami preparedness through efforts such as the Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

BC Earthquake Alliance engages residents, businesses and all levels of government to work together to improve education, readiness and resiliency of people in BC before, during and after an earthquake or tsunami.

To learn more about BC Earthquake Alliance, visit bcearthquakealliance.ca.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

