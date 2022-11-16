British Columbia government's inaction on contraband tobacco problem in B.C. is devastating convenience store owners and putting community safety at risk

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - British Columbia's convenience store operators are pulling together for a campaign to raise awareness about the disastrous impact contraband tobacco is having on B.C.'s convenience retailers and communities.

The "Speak up for Our Stores" campaign, led by the Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities, launched today at a Oyama General Store in Oyama, B.C. The store owner Cory Holland has been in business for over 20 years. However, like many other convenience store owners, he is worried about what it will take for him to stay in business much longer.

The Speak Up for Our Stores Campaign will be asking B.C.'s provincial government to address contraband tobacco in B.C.s upcoming 2023 provincial budget, which is set to be released by the provincial government in February of next year.

: Every year, lawful and licensed convenient store owners lose out on millions in revenue due to the prevalence of illegal tobacco sales. Loss of tax revenue : Illicit trade robs British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs.

: Illicit trade robs British Columbians of millions of dollars in provincial tax revenue that support B.C. social programs. Effects on small business : Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups.

: Convenience store retailers in B.C. are suffering due to the inability to compete with organized crime groups. Stronger enforcement and policies needed : Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities.

: Better policies are required to stop contraband tobacco from further devastating convenience retailers and B.C. communities. B.C.'s inaction: Other provinces have acted to address the issue of contraband tobacco. It is time the B.C. government act to protect consumers, stores owners, and the safety of our communities.

"With no support from the B.C. government, I am not sure what will happen to my store and my community. I have operated my store for over 20 years in B.C. and I have never seen such a severe loss of sales and customers because of contraband tobacco. People are not feeling safe and it's a slippery slope. Today, the serious issue is contraband tobacco but what is it going to be next for these illegal pushers? We as store owners feel disappointed and abandoned by own government. We need help."

The Convenience Retailers Alliance 4 Safe Communities is an advocacy group calling for action against contraband tobacco in British Columbia.

