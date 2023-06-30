Bringing Tradition and Community Together

Grand Opening Thursday June 29th, 2023

EDMONTON, AB, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Bell in Scona is proud to announce its grand opening in the heart of Old Strathcona, Edmonton. Rooted in tradition and fueled by a passion for exceptional craftsmanship, this innovative brewery and event space presents a modern expression of Alberta's rich brewing heritage.

Brewed in pre-war cast iron and copper vessels, The Bell in Scona creates distinctive, high-quality beers that reflect the rich and diverse tapestry of Alberta. By integrating traditional brewing methods with local ingredients, the brewery doesn't just brew beer, it crafts immersive experiences.

"Our aim is to honour the province's brewing heritage and bring it into the present," said Brent Johnston, Operations Manager of The Bell in Scona. "We're excited to invite patrons to dive into our narrative of local and provincial inspiration and share our passion for exceptional craftsmanship."

In addition to serving great beers, The Bell in Scona features a unique, locally-sourced menu that perfectly complements its brews. They craft culinary experiences that showcase Alberta's gastronomic richness by embracing the local farming community.

Their rustic-refined event space offers an enchanting setting for special occasions, from weddings to lively receptions. With a locally-focused, carefully curated menu and a team radiating genuine warmth and hospitality, The Bell in Scona ensures that every event is a unique celebration.

Open seven days a week from 11:30am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday and 11:30am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, The Bell in Scona invites you to gather, celebrate, and savour the spirit of Alberta where tradition, innovation, and community come together. Come create unforgettable memories in a space designed for love, laughter, and lifelong memories.

For more information, please visit our website at bellinscona.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @bellinscona.

The Bell in Scona is located at:

10416 80 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5T7

Find The Bell in Scona Online:

Website, Menu & Hours of Operation: https://bellinscona.com/

Instagram & Facebook: @bellinscona

For Media Inquiries:

Sasha Ali Meyer - Event Coordinator: [email protected]

SOURCE The Bell In Scona