Bringg Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Food Retail: Catering to New Customer Lifestyles in New Gartner Report

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform provider, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company in its report, "Cool Vendors in Food Retail: Catering to New Customer Lifestyles." According to the report, "Retail CIOs should consider these Cool Vendors that enable retailers to make accurate and speedy business decisions, minimize waste, orchestrate fulfillment flexibility and increase customer loyalty."

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive shift in consumer behavior, especially when it comes to purchasing and acquiring food. For example, consumers have gone from multiple in-store trips in a week to strictly purchasing goods via e-Commerce, resulting in food retailers pivoting overall strategies to meet the demand.

Gartner cited, "Consumers' expectations for flexible fulfillment options remain a basic requirement and a critical one for retailers to satisfy. For grocery retailers, the diverse methods of fulfillment, as well as the costs associated with the last mile, make it exceedingly difficult to protect margins and achieve profitability while, at the same time, meet consumer demands for convenience and flexibility."

From creating an e-Commerce site that can handle a sharp increase in traffic, to implementing curbside pickup, and optimizing fulfillment and delivery logistics and more, food retailers should not only think about short-term effects of COVID-19, but how the changed behaviors will become the norm in the long-term.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner and to be named to the Cool Vendors in Food Retail: Catering to New Customer Lifestyles report," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "COVID-19 has presented food, grocery and retail overall with many new challenges this year. To meet growing digital demand along with increased customer expectations, retailers must evaluate their fulfillment and delivery models. They need to scale up and optimize their logistics operations for greater cost efficiency while always delivering an exceptional customer experience. That is how they will continue to differentiate, meet increasing demand and gain market share."

About Bringg

Bringg is the leading delivery orchestration solution provider, providing enterprises with the most efficient way to manage their complex delivery operations. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries are already gaining clear strategic value from Bringg's powerful SaaS platform which offers the real-time capabilities they need in order to achieve logistical excellence across their delivery ecosystem. Market-leading companies from the retail, grocery, restaurant, consumer goods, logistics and services industries trust Bringg's technology to help them streamline their logistical operations for peak efficiency, enable fully elastic logistics across multiple delivery models, and create perfect delivery experiences for their customers. By using our platform, they can establish successful cost-effective operations that balance the needs of all the participants in their delivery ecosystem – from management at headquarters, through the teams in the field, and all the way to the end-customers who are at the heart of the entire process.

