In addition to its innovative suite of credit card products, Brim's PaaS offers omni-channel digital experiences including an in-branch onboarding portal and an online self-service portal which will be integrated within CWB's existing banking platform and access Brim's proprietary rewards technology and global partner network. CWB will lean on Brim's infrastructure and end-to-end modular solution including card issuance and adjudication, customer support, platform design and development, loyalty management, banking centre employee tools and portal, compliance and risk management, analytics and more.

"Our partnership with Brim to roll out a suite of consumer credit cards and innovative platform is another step forward in how CWB continues to deliver a boutique offering designed for business owners that seamlessly integrates personal banking needs into a business and wealth financial relationship," says Stephen Murphy, Executive Vice President, Banking. "Brim's vision to combine banking, loyalty and e-commerce into a single platform aligns with our reputation for providing a premium client experience. We have a common ambition to disrupt Canadian financial services and provide a clear alternative to those who want more from their financial partner."

With Brim, CWB clients are empowered with digital first products and services that offer an unprecedented, flexible, secure and rewarding customer experience:

Unlimited earning potential with Brim Rewards

Embedded Buy-Now, Pay-Later capabilities

Mobile Wallet compatibility, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit and others

Budget and Spend Monitoring

Real-Time Lock Card, plus Block/Unblock Foreign or Online Transactions

Family Cards enabling full visibility and control over each authorized users' card

Free Global Wi-Fi and more

About Brim Financial

Brim powers banking and integrated e-commerce on a single platform. Brim brings ground-breaking innovation to the fintech space with a full product suite of consumer and business credit cards, consumer digital banking services, a globally open rewards and loyalty ecosystem, and financial products including Buy-Now, Pay-Later capabilities seamlessly integrated into all business and consumer revolving credit card products. They have continued to grow their presence, rolling out a comprehensive B2B2C strategy, partnering with FIs, Fintechs and large corporations to enable end-to-end digital banking platforms. Brim enables B2B partners to launch a turnkey, digital-first financial platform and product suite with embedded open loyalty that revolutionizes the value proposition for consumers and businesses. In addition, Brim's embedded finance tech stack enables merchants to be live on the Brim ecosystem in real-time without any need for Point-Of-Sale (POS) integration. Brim's smart Open Rewards/Loyalty infrastructure is live at all merchants worldwide. Brim is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit brimfinancial.com

About CWB

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB.TO) is a chartered, full-service bank that offers business and personal banking solutions and expertise, along with an unwavering obsession with our clients' success. We've offered customized financial solutions for over 35 years, and operate with a clear focus on meeting the unique financial needs of business owners. Through our network of branches, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

