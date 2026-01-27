TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Brim Financial today joined Payments Canada as a member and announced the expansion of its platform capabilities into a full-stack payments and financial infrastructure provider. Brim is launching Payments as a Service – a new vertical extending Brim's platform into real-time, multi-rail money movement for banks, fintechs, merchants and enterprises.

Together, these milestones mark Brim's evolution from a card-centric platform.

Membership at Payments Canada builds on Brim's registration under the Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA) and allows Brim to reduce its reliance on intermediaries, increase transparency and settlement efficiency, and deliver payment services with greater control, reliability, and scale.

Brim enables the the roll out of consumer and business cards and payment products, and connected customer experiences, staff capabilities, context driven real-time communication, fully integrated ledgers, automated reconciliation and robust program compliance.

Brim's new Payments as a Service offering extends its platform into broader money movement and payment orchestration, building on its unified technology stack. It enables banks, fintechs, merchants and enterprises to:

Send and receive payments in real time or batch

Enable cross border and multi-currency transfers, including bill pay, autopay, balance transfers, payouts, and collections

Embed payments directly into digital experiences and workflows

Optimize routing across rails to improve speed, cost, and reliability

Support commercial money movement for businesses

"Brim is entering a new phase of growth," said Rasha Katabi, Founder and CEO of Brim Financial. "With the launch of Payments as a Service, we are enabling our partners to help consumers and businesses move money faster on a robust, regulated payments infrastructure. Payments as a Service lets our partners move money through a single, integrated platform that brings together payments, cards, and credit.

Supporting Competition and Innovation in Canada's Payments Ecosystem

Brim's membership to Payments Canada reflects the continued modernization of the national payments ecosystem, enabling qualified participants to apply for access to national infrastructure. This expansion supports increased competition, faster innovation, and payment services designed around modern consumer and enterprise needs.

"Expanding Payments Canada's membership to include registered payment service providers like Brim supports a more competitive, resilient, and innovative payment ecosystem," said Donna Kinoshita, Chief Payments Officer of Payments Canada. "Greater eligibility to apply for access to core infrastructure helps enable faster, safer payments and contributes to productivity and long-term economic growth for Canadians."

About Brim Financial

Brim Financial is a full-stack modern technology company enabling cards and payments through a single regulated partner. Brim's proprietary platform enables banks, credit unions and fintechs to roll out Consumer, Business and Commercial Cards and Payment products. Brim delivers end-to-end digital, user-centric capabilities that empower clients to efficiently grow their business. These can be rapidly deployed and embedded into an existing ecosystem, all within a single technology stack.

