Brightsquid Secure-Mail Implemented for Virtual Care in Every Canadian Province and Territory

CALGARY, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Brightsquid Secure Communications Corp. is announcing Brightsquid Secure-Mail is now a Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) pre-qualified Vendor of Record for Virtual Visits Solutions (Asynchronous). Infoway is a federally funded independent not-for-profit organization that works with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to facilitate faster, more seamless and secure information sharing through the adoption of digital technology. The pre-qualification of Secure-Mail for Infoway funded projects recognizes the service as a national leader in safe digital communication for healthcare.

Brightsquid Secure-Mail is a privacy compliant messaging and file transfer service used by over 13,800 healthcare professionals and 175,000 patients to improve healthcare access in Canada. In every province and territory Secure-Mail supports clinicians in providing virtual care and to repair the fragmentation of patient records that can impede medical decision making.

The service has already been made available to patients in Alberta through an integration into the provincial MyHealth Records (MHR) service. "I was diagnosed with a chronic condition, and using MHR and Secure-Mail has made an incredible difference in my care." Explained Michelle, a patient from Edmonton. "I had many questions and the easy access to reach either the nurse or my hematologist without sitting by the phone waiting for a call back really helped."

Secure-Mail has also been verified as compliant with the requirements for Virtual Visits in Ontario. Ontario Health has established mandatory requirements as part of the provincial standard for Virtual Visits Verification solutions for use within the Ontario health care sector. Brightsquid has attested that its Secure-Mail service meets the mandatory requirements and is now included on the virtual visits verification solutions website .

"Healthcare gets better when we all work together. Thousands of healthcare professionals have worked with us to ensure Secure-Mail fits the evolving needs of the system," said Rohit Joshi, Brightsquid Co-Founder and CEO. "With their input and our vision of one connected healthcare community, we were able to design, build, and refine Secure-Mail to be the virtual care tool that best supports team-based and patient-centred care throughout Canada."

Studies show that 80-85% of virtual care is provided through text based services, while 1% happens using video, mirroring communication in our personal lives. Clinics use Secure-Mail to help ensure patients get all the care they need, by facilitating access to advice outside of the traditional in-clinic 9-to-5 model that does not always fit the demands of modern life.

About Brightsquid:

Brightsquid Secure Communication Corp has provided compliant messaging, email, and large file transfer for healthcare professionals since 2009. Brightsquid Secure-Mail helps clinicians, staff, and teams improve access to, and continuity of, care. Using Secure-Mail, clinics expedite more accurate treatment and facilitate greater health for all by enabling seamless secure communication between everyone involved.

