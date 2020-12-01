Bright Wire CEO Christine Dagenais named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by Women's Executive Network

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Christine Dagenais, Founder and CEO of Bright Wire, has been named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners.

The 2020 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners list was released by Women's Executive Network and Presenting Partner KPMG in Canada today, recognizing outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow's leaders.

Dagenais is one of only three Calgary entrepreneurs to be awarded this honour. Dagenais' firm, Bright Wire works directly with leaders from across industries in Calgary and has a unique vantage point on leadership in the city.

"It is an honour to be chosen for this prestigious award and to share this recognition with some of Canada's most dynamic and powerful women. I see the impact of women in leadership everyday when they bring their considerable talent, passion and unique voice to the table," said Ms. Dagenais. "I am proud to partner with and champion WXN and CEO Sherri Steven's commitment to recognize and unite strong female leadership to empower the next generation of leaders."

Christine Dagenais is the co-author of the book, The Intentional MBA available from Friesen Press and writes thought leadership for Forbes Coaches Council.

About Bright Wire |

Bright Wire is Calgary's premiere leadership development and executive coaching firm. Led by Founder & CEO Christine Dagenais, Bright Wire's team of highly skilled executive coaches and leadership experts enable high-performing executives, leaders, and teams in times of complexity. With a commitment to drive results, forge performance cultures and develop responsive strategy, Bright Wire's team has the business acumen and industry experience to bring organizations to the next level of performance. Bright Wire works with high achieving leaders and executives from across Canada and enables the leadership strategy at some of Canada's top organizations.

brightwireleadership.com | LinkedIn

About WXN|

Women's Executive Network (WXN), a member-based organization, is Canada's #1 and only national organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages.

For a full list of 2020 winners, please visit https://wxnetwork.com/page/2020Top100Winners/.

SOURCE Bright Wire

For further information: For Bright Wire media inquires or to schedule an interview with Christine Dagenais, please contact Linnaea Harrison, Senior Manager Organizational Development, [email protected]; For WXN media inquiries, please contact Garry Atkinson, [email protected]