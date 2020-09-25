Bridgit Recognized as a Top Growing Canadian Company in 2020 by The Globe and Mail

Bridgit ranked on the Report on Business' list for the second consecutive year, further showcasing the company's growth and disruption in the construction industry.

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgit , North America's leading construction resource management company, today announced that it has ranked on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. This is the second year in a row that Bridgit has been recognized on this list of the top growing companies in Canada. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Bridgit earned its spot with accelerated three-year growth of 135 percent. In the last 12 months, Bridgit has increased their revenue by 592 percent on Bridgit Bench.

"We are thrilled to be named one of Canada's fastest-growing companies," says Mallorie Brodie CEO of Bridgit, "In early 2019, we launched our second product, Bridgit Bench, a solution for streamlining construction resource planning. This has continued to propel our company's growth forward. The construction industry is undergoing major digital transformation, and we feel honoured to play a role in shaping the solutions they use in their businesses everyday."

2020 has been a big year for the company. This announcement comes on the heels of raising a $9.4 million CAD strategic investment led by Autodesk with support from EDC and existing investors BDC Capital's Women in Technology Venture Fund, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, and StandUp Ventures. Earlier this year, Bridgit's co-founders were featured on MaRS Discovery District's list of 20 Canadian Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2020, as well as The Globe and Mail Report on Business Magazine's list of Four Startups Impressing Customers and Venture Capitalists.

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. "The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

Bridgit is hiring in Canada. To learn more, visit their careers page here: https://bit.ly/34mnojW

About Bridgit

Bridgit is a software company focused on developing mobile and web-based solutions for the construction industry. In 2019, Bridgit launched a new construction workforce planning platform, Bridgit Bench. General contractors and subcontractors across North America are using Bridgit Bench to simplify project planning and allocation processes. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2014, Bridgit has raised over $21.2 million CAD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC Capital's Women in Technology Venture Fund, EDC, IAF, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, and StandUp Ventures, among others. For more information, please visit www.gobridgit.com or follow @bridgitsolutions.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

SOURCE Bridgit

For further information: Media Contact, for Bridgit: Daniela Lazarevic, [email protected], 226-929-6065

Related Links

http://gobridgit.com/

