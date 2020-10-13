Bridgit Announces Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances

Bridgit welcomes partnerships and alliances leader, Trent Beattie, to accelerate revenue growth and strengthen new and existing industry relationships

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgit , the leading provider of construction resource management solutions, welcomes Trent Beattie as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances. Beattie will be responsible for creating, developing, and leading the overall partnership and alliances strategy. This will allow Bridgit to further accelerate it's go-to-market strategy and work more closely with partners in the construction ecosystem.

"We're super excited to have Trent on board as this will be a critical role as we scale our business in 2021 and beyond," says Sean Erjavec, Chief Revenue Officer at Bridgit. "Trent brings with him a track record of success, and partnerships and alliances will play a very important part as we continue to grow Bridgit and add value to our clients."

Beattie has over two decades of experience delivering technology solutions and building partnerships and channels at software companies including iWave, Netsuite, and D&B Canada. At iWave, Beattie built a community of technology, consulting, and industry advocate partners that helped to drive awareness and deliver more integrated solutions. Earlier this year, Bridgit announced an integration with Procore to optimize digital workforce planning for construction. In July, the company also announced a $7 million USD strategic investment led by Autodesk to further improve construction resource planning and forecasting.

"My objective is to develop our community of partners with a focus on helping Bridgit clients, and companies like them, leverage technology to improve their own productivity," says Beattie, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Bridgit. "The Bridgit partnerships and alliances program will be based on collaboration with partners to enable the expansion of technology application across the construction industry."

About Bridgit

Bridgit is a software company focused on developing mobile and web-based solutions for the construction industry. In 2019, Bridgit launched a new construction workforce planning platform, Bridgit Bench. General contractors and subcontractors across North America are using Bridgit Bench to simplify project planning and allocation processes. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2014, Bridgit has raised over $15.7 million USD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC, EDC, IAF, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, and Stand-Up Ventures, among others. For more information, please visit www.gobridgit.com or follow @bridgitsolutions.

