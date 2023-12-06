Bridging the Gap: Autism In Mind Children's Charity (AIM) Expands Subsidized Autism Therapy Capacity with $198,100 OTF Grant

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday, Autism In Mind Children's Charity (AIM) celebrated a significant milestone at its fundraising gala, the Masquerade Ball. Organizers invited MPP Billy Pang and Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) volunteer Yash Kapur to formally congratulate AIM on receiving a two-year, $198,100 Resilient Communities Fund grant from OTF in the spring. The two-year long grant will enable AIM to provide subsidized autism therapy for families facing financial constraints while on government waitlists.

Presentation of the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund to Autism In Mind. From left to right, Josh Godly (AIM Chair), Yash Kapur (Ontario Trillium Foundation), MPP Billy Pang, William Chu (AIM CEO), Suki Choi (AIM Founder) (CNW Group/Autism In Mind Children's Charity)

"I am thrilled that the grant will expand the reach and effectiveness of the Subsidized Therapy Program of Autism In Mind, empowering them to strengthen the organization's capacity and address the increasing needs of families in Markham-Unionville and beyond," said Billy Pang, MPP for Markham-Unionville. "This grant exemplifies the Provincial Government's dedication to building a resilient community that provides essential resources for those who need it most."

Funds from the grant are being strategically used by AIM to enhance its Subsidized Therapy Program, serving as a crucial lifeline for families awaiting government assistance for autism therapy services. This expansion involved the recruitment of two additional full-time staff members, fortifying the program's structure to facilitate future scalability as more funding becomes available. The initiative is set to deliver an additional 7,000 hours of subsidized therapy services over the next two years.

"The Ontario Trillium Foundation grant is needed now more than ever," emphasized William Chu, CEO of Autism In Mind Children's Charity. "With the current cost of living, many families already have to find ways to cut just to get by. The impact is even more substantial for those families with autistic children who are on the government waitlist. With this grant, we can be the bridge for these families who are on the government waitlist and cannot afford autism therapy services themselves."

"This grant not only supports these families, but it also has a positive ripple effect in the community," added Chu. "With early access to this critical service, families will be able to participate in their community without feeling isolated. With the ability to deliver an additional 7,000 hours of therapy services in the next two years, this grant will go a long way towards easing the financial pressure and anxiety for these families. This is all thanks to the Ontario Trillium Foundation."

Autism In Mind Children's Charity (AIM) remains committed to expanding services for families and children living with autism through the AIM Subsidized Therapy Program. For inquiries about the program, please visit the website at: www.autisminmind.org.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation's (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations, last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

