Bridging Finance Inc. Collaborates on New Product With Blackrock Asset Management Canada Limited

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Bridging Finance Inc. ("Bridging Finance") is pleased to collaborate with BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock") to offer one of the most diversified fund of funds offering of alternative credit in Canada.

"We are extremely pleased and honored to welcome BlackRock to our Bridging Fern Alternative Credit Fund (the "Fund"). As one of the largest asset managers in the world, we look forward to working with BlackRock and bringing this unique investment opportunity to the Canadian retail market", said David Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer of Bridging Finance. "This Fund is a first of its kind in Canada and offers Canadian retail investors the opportunity to gain exposure to certain funds and fund managers that are typically only available to institutional investors", added Mr. Sharpe.

The portfolio of underlying funds has been selected by Bridging Finance in order to provide a unique investment opportunity to investors looking to diversify their alternative investments. The investment objective of the Fund is to generate positive absolute returns while preserving capital and with a low correlation to traditional asset classes.

The Fund is currently available through the IIROC dealer channel on FundSERV for retail investors throughout Canada. The Fund has received commitments for CAD$45MM and plans to raise approximately CAD$450MM more in the following 12 months.

Established in 2012, Bridging Finance is one of Canada's leading alternative credit investment management firms and currently manages approximately $1.6 billion of assets. Bridging Finance provides middle-market North American companies with alternatives to the financing options offered by traditional lenders. Lending proceeds, typically ranging from $3 million to upwards of $50 million, are used by companies to address needs such as restructuring existing debt, providing working capital for growth, supporting inventory purchases and financing expenditures and acquisitions/buyouts. For more information, please visit bridgingfinance.ca .

